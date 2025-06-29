Dana White left in awe following Ilia Topuria’s sensational UFC 317 title win

Dana White was just as impressed as anyone who witnessed Ilia Topuria starch Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Topuria and Oliveira fought for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship this past Saturday in Las Vegas. “El Matador” was moving up in weight following his reign with UFC featherweight gold. After Topuria avoided a leg submission attempt from “do Bronx,” he delivered some leg kicks as Oliveira was on his back before referee Marc Goddard ensured the fight returned to the feet. Shortly after, Topuria slept Oliveira with a right hook, followed by a left. White was in awe of Topuria’s ability to live up to his word. RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ILIA TOPURIA KO’S CHARLES OLIVEIRA AT UFC 317

Ilia Topuria is ‘An Absolute Complete Fighter’

During the final press conference of his journalism career, Kevin Iole asked Dana White if he thinks Ilia Topuria gives Islam Makhachev a run for his money on the pound-for-pound list. While White didn’t have a direct answer, he did have high praise for the newly minted UFC Lightweight Champion.

“It’s interesting because he did exactly what he said he’s going to do,” White said. “He is an absolute complete fighter. Standup is beautiful, ground, grappling, everything. This kid’s a star.”

White was then asked where Topuria ranks all-time in terms of punching power.

“He’s on a great three-fight win streak for sure, all legends that he knocked out,” White said. “I don’t know where he sits pound-for-pound punching power, but moving up a weight class like that and doing what you say you’re going to do in the fight and the way he did it is very impressive.”

Following his UFC 317 victory, Topuria addressed his next potential challenger. At first, it appeared that “El Matador” had harsh words for both Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan. Color commentator Joe Rogan kept the focus on Pimblett, who entered the Octagon and had a staredown with Topuria. White was none too pleased that “The Baddy” was allowed to have a faceoff with Topuria.