UFC 315 weigh-in results: Jose Aldo forces major change following weight cutting struggles

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

The UFC 315 weigh-ins have wrapped up, but there is a major change to Jose Aldo’s bout.

Jose Aldo UFC weigh in

Aldo was scheduled for a bantamweight clash against Aiemann Zahabi on the main card of UFC 315 this Saturday. While the bout is still taking place this weekend, it has been changed to a featherweight contest. MMAFighting reports that the change was made after a doctor advised Aldo to stop cutting weight.

The positive news is that all main card fights remain intact, and the rest of the fighters on the PPV portion of the card made their contracted weights. There was one scale fail for a preliminary fighter.

RELATED: UFC 315: ATHLETIC COMMISSION BANS RARELY SEEN TECHNIQUE FOR MMA CARD

UFC 315 Weigh-in Results

In the featured bout of the early prelims prior to the ESPN airing, Marc-Andre Barriault will take on Bruno Silva. There were some weight cutting issues on Silva’s end, as he tipped the scales at 187 pounds. This is one pound over the allowance for non-title middleweight fights, and Silva will be fined a portion of his fight purse.

Here’s a look at the UFC 315 weigh-in results in full.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170)
  • Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Manon Fiorot (125)
  • Jose Aldo (143)** vs. Aiemann Zahabi (142)
  • Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Natalia Silva (126)
  • Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (156)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Mike Malott (171) vs. Charles Radtke (171)
  • Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)
  • Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)
  • Navajo Stirling (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (205)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Bruno Silva (187)*
  • Daniel Santos (146) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (146)
  • Brad Katona (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)

*- Fighter missed weight and will be fined 20 percent of fight purse

**- This fight was changed to a featherweight matchup

NOTE: Backup fighter Ian Machado Garry weighed in at 168 pounds.

