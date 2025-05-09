UFC 315 weigh-in results: Jose Aldo forces major change following weight cutting struggles

The UFC 315 weigh-ins have wrapped up, but there is a major change to Jose Aldo’s bout.

Aldo was scheduled for a bantamweight clash against Aiemann Zahabi on the main card of UFC 315 this Saturday. While the bout is still taking place this weekend, it has been changed to a featherweight contest. MMAFighting reports that the change was made after a doctor advised Aldo to stop cutting weight.

The positive news is that all main card fights remain intact, and the rest of the fighters on the PPV portion of the card made their contracted weights. There was one scale fail for a preliminary fighter.

