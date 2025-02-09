UFC 312 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

The Octagon returned to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 312 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The event was headlined by a middleweight title fight rematch as Dricus du Plessis squared off with Sean Strickland for a second time. The contest resulted in another five-round war between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. However, this time around there was no debate as to who won the fight, as ‘DDP’ controlled and battered the American for all five rounds. After 25-minutes of action, it was more than clear that Du Plessis had done enough to walk away with a lopsided decision victory.

UFC 312 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s strawweight title fight featuring Weili Zhang taking on challenger Tatiana Suarez. The bout proved to be another dominant showing from Weili Zhang. After a tough opening round, ‘Magnum’ was able to get her striking going in the second frame and continued to unload on the challenger for the next three rounds of the fight. In addition to dominating the standup, Zhang actually got the better of Suarez in the grappling from rounds 2-5.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Kody Steele and Rong Zhu each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 312 prelims. Zhu ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Talisson Teixeira earned an extra $50k for his 35-second knockout victory over Justin Tafa (see that here).

Performance of the night: Quillan Salkilld pocketed an extra $50k for his 19-second knockout victory over Anshul Jubli (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 312 event in Australia? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

