Tyron Woodley reacts after Jake Paul rejects rematch despite him getting tattoo

Tyron Woodley has reacted after Jake Paul announced that he has moved on from a potential rematch with the former UFC champion.

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place this past August in Cleveland. It was a competitive contest, with ‘The Chosen One’ hurting the YouTube sensation and nearly earning a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the fight and walked away with the split decision victory.

Immediately following the judges ruling, Paul agreed to give Tyron Woodley a rematch, this if he got a “I love Jake Paul tattoo”. While it took some time, T-Wood eventually got the ink (see that here) and a second fight was anticipated.

However, after Jake Paul recently booked a fight with Tommy Fury, he seemingly dismissed any chances of getting in the ring with Woodley again.

“Nah. By the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making that fight negotiation happen. I don’t really think the people want to see Tyron vs. Jake Paul again. He had his chance,” Paul said.

That announcement obviously did not sit well with Tyron Woodley. The former UFC champion responded with the following statement on Twitter.

Watched this for the 1st time! 😳😳Every single word here happened. He got gassed & ran. He didnt want to run it back. He wasnt a man of his word. Got hit w/ #Culture @jakepaul & Tyron Woodley MVP Face 2 Face Interview with Ariel Helwani |… https://t.co/x9TW4Qu7oD via @YouTube — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) November 16, 2021

With a second fight against Paul no longer in the cards it will be interesting to see where Woodley decides to go from here. The former UFC welterweight champion ended his Octagon career on a four-fight losing skid, his latest being a submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260.