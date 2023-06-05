Francis Ngannou slams Tyson Fury as talk of boxing match again resurfaces: “Stop talking, and come try”

By Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is tired of Tyson Fury’s talking.

‘The Predator’ is still attempting to book his boxing debut. Last month, Ngannou ended months of media silence by ending his high-profile free agency and signing with the PFL. Earlier this year in January, the heavyweight left the UFC, vacating his championship in the process.

However, while his MMA future has been decided, his boxing story hasn’t begun. Ngannou left the UFC with hopes of landing a potential high-profile boxing match, which partially motivated his move. To his credit, the former champion has been linked to fights against Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Nonetheless, Francis Ngannou has been more attached to Tyson Fury. Over the last few years, the two heavyweights have teased that they could one-day clash. In fact, after Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte last year, Ngannou entered the ring for an impromptu faceoff. Sadly, that doesn’t mean the bout has come to fruition.

Instead, it’s just been a lot of social media chatter between the two sides. Over the last few days, they’ve begun going back and forth once again. Earlier today, Fury slammed the former UFC champion, stating that he would be able to defeat him after a night of drinking.

Naturally, that didn’t land well with the MMA fighter. Taking to Twitter, Ngannou implored Fury to stop tweeting as much and begin fighting. It’s worth noting that ‘The Gpysy King’ is also attempting to book his return to the ring, having not competed since last December.

“Stop talking, Tyson, and come try. I’m already doing you a favor using your gloves and your rules because your limited skill set.”
What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

UFC President Dana White continues to push for a showdown between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury.

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the UFC heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou’s move to PFL was confirmed.

Coach Dewey Cooper has taken a look back at Francis Ngannou’s title triumph over Ciryl Gane back at UFC 270.

Terence Crawford believes Francis Ngannou might want to wait before facing a top boxer.

UFC Hall of Famer and current PFL commentator, Randy Couture believes the PFL is the clear number two promotion after signing Francis Ngannou.

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo has taken aim at Tyson Fury.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has sent his first message to Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury may not be fighting Demsey McKean after all.