Daniel Cormier questions Islam Makhachev possibly leaving MMA after three more fights

By Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the idea of Islam Makhachev possibly retiring from MMA after three more fights.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is set to move up to welterweight after successfully defending his UFC lightweight championship four times. He’s ready for an entirely new kind of challenge at 170 pounds as he goes in search of a second world title. Of course, acquiring that belt is going to be easier said than done.

Recently, Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez suggested that there’s a chance Islam only has three more fights left in the sport before hanging up his gloves.

A lot of fans and media members were surprised by this, including Daniel Cormier, who had the following to say on the matter in a recent video.

Cormier’s view on possible Makhachev retirement

“Islam only has three fights. Why? Why? It’s scary to me,” Cormier said. “Because I know, knowing these guys, if he says, ‘I’ve got three,’ and he stands at he has three — the only saving grace right now is someone is saying it for him and he has not said that himself. If Islam comes out and tells us, ‘I’ve got three fights left,’ we should all go, ‘Man, we’ve got to lock in.’ Because you know that it’s a special time. It’s a special reign that Islam has created at 155.

“Why? Why, when you’re in your mid-thirties, are you looking to walk away from the game that you are dominating? We saw Khabib do it and he never looked back. … That should be worrisome to us as MMA fans. We have so many more fights that we want these guys to fight. We want to see him against Jack Della, we want to see him against [Kamaru] Usman, and we want to see him against Ilia Topuria. That is how short a window we are talking about if this man is to walk away after three more fights. It’s crazy.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

