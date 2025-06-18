Daniel Cormier questions Islam Makhachev possibly leaving MMA after three more fights

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the idea of Islam Makhachev possibly retiring from MMA after three more fights.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is set to move up to welterweight after successfully defending his UFC lightweight championship four times. He’s ready for an entirely new kind of challenge at 170 pounds as he goes in search of a second world title. Of course, acquiring that belt is going to be easier said than done.

Recently, Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez suggested that there’s a chance Islam only has three more fights left in the sport before hanging up his gloves.

A lot of fans and media members were surprised by this, including Daniel Cormier, who had the following to say on the matter in a recent video.