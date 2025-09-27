Tom Aspinall will get a “spectacular win and finish” over Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, says Martin Buday

Tom Aspinall prepares to defend his crown against Ciryl Gane next month, and a frequent training partner of the former has weighed in on the bout. Aspinall aims to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against a former interim champion in Gane at UFC 321 on October 25th.

Martin Buday gets in work with Tom Aspinall’s team regularly, with the heavyweight mega camp also including long-time KSW titleholder Phil De Fries. When giving his thoughts on that upcoming Tom Aspinall versus Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight at UFC 321, Buday said,

“Like I love Tom Aspinall and like his team, his father, like everyone in that team. So I’m really looking up to that fight. I will be cheering for Tom. I think he will secure like spectacular win and finish in that and like defend the title. So I’m very happy for him. I’m really happy that I can be there and train with them.” “I’m really thankful like for the last fights I was preparing with them. So they really affected my game plan, my style, and everything. So I will be going there soon. So I’m really excited. I’m really excited for them all and for Tom especially. He’s my good friend.”

All of the heavyweight hardware within Tom Aspinall’s team

With Buday signing with Oktagon MMA, he is being lined up for a fight with reigning heavyweight champion Will Fleury as Buday looks to regain the OMMA belt he never lost as he would sign with the UFC and vacate the crown.

When touching on how if he gets his ideal next outcome that Team Aspinall would hold all the major belts and he heavyweight MMA landscape, Buday stated,

“Yeah, that would be like nice. To secure the belts in the big promotions all over the world. So yeah, Team Aspinall is going big [laughs].”

When asked if his relationship with De Fries didn’t allow him to full entertain signing with KSW or if the free agency was always ultimately focused on either Oktagon MMA or PFL, essentially, Buday quipped,