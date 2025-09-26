Alexander Volkanovski suggests next UFC fight won’t happen until 2026, Lerone Murphy reacts

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski press conference

Alexander Volkanovski’s 2025 schedule inside the Octagon may have ended back in April.

Volkanovski captured the UFC Featherweight Championship a second time when he defeated Diego Lopes in the UFC 314 main event. While many experts believed that Movsar Evloev was the most deserving contender, Yair Rodriguez’s name was gaining steam before Noche UFC was moved to San Antonio.

Lerone Murphy entered the fray in a big way after knocking Aaron Pico out with a spinning back elbow at UFC 319. Volkanovski was impressed and showed interest in defending his gold against Murphy.

If that bout is going to happen, it may have to wait until 2026. During an interview with Submission Radio, Volkanovski said that the UFC may have big plans for his next outing.

“It’s hard, I thought that’s what it was going to be, but there might be a spanner in the works,” Volkanovski said. “February in Sydney, is it February?” Volkanovski said.

Murphy responded to Volkanovski’s comments on X, and he appears to be ready whenever UFC makes the call.

“He didn’t say no to me. I think he is referring to the date. I will be ready whenever. Let’s wait and see!!”

Murphy did have two deleted posts and it seems he has a chip on his shoulder.

“The spanner isn’t me. I will fight him tomorrow. I understand, I am a very risky last fight.

“They will avoid me like the plague now because they know I have realized my potential.”

Murphy has amassed a pro MMA record of 17-0-1. He’s beaten the likes of Pico, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza. He currently sits at the No. 4 spot on the official featherweight rankings.

Volkanovski has rebounded nicely after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the UFC featherweight title picture.

 

