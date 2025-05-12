Tom Aspinall provides fresh update on potential Jon Jones fight

By Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a potential fight against Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall

There’s been a lot said on this subject over the course of the last few months – and really, over the course of the last year. Tom Aspinall is desperate to lock down a fight against Jon Jones, but unfortunately, the undisputed heavyweight champion just doesn’t seem to be all that interested. He continues to wait, seemingly negotiating with the UFC over the right kind of deal, and fans are getting a little bit tired of it.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall provides update on his current training schedule

For Aspinall, he has two options. He can either sit and wait himself to see whether or not Jones finally commits to fighting him, or he can opt to take on a new challenge by defending his interim belt. Regardless of how you look at it, the Englishman has certainly been wronged by having to wait this long already.

In a recent interview, though, Aspinall provided a significant update, implying that we could hear something sooner rather than later.

Aspinall provides update

“I just think that, he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got like a million miles on the clock. He’s got a lot of damage on the body, he’s took a lot of shots to the head, and that’s not me saying anything negative about it. That’s the reality of it and I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that.”

“Oh, I’m well bored of it. I’ve had enough. I think we either need to fight or I need to move on and do something else and like I said, I’m going to find out. Literally, today is the day that I’ve been waiting 3-4 months for and I’m going to find out today.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Will we ever get to see this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

