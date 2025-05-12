Magomed Ankalaev makes claim regarding possible Alex Pereira rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has provided an update on a potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the king of the light heavyweight division. He earned that title as a result of beating Alex Pereira to claim the belt back at UFC 313. Ever since then, fans have been wondering whether or not we’re going to see these two men run it back for the championship at some point in the future.

However, things took another turn recently when Pereira tweeted his frustration with the UFC – before later claiming that he was hacked. Many have been wondering what exactly the reason was for him being so upset (unless it was an actual hack), but it felt like it would have something to do with his potential rematch against Ankalaev.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev had a short and sweet message to send to his fans about what’s been going on.

 

Ankalaev provides update on potential Pereira rematch

“I was offered to Fight Alex international fight week if the man don’t want it let’s move on I’m ready for everyone. I dare you.”

It’s hard to know exactly what’s happening in the midst of all this but one thing is for sure – we need some clarity and we need it soon.

If they do run it back between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, who do you believe would walk out with the title and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

