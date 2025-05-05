Tom Aspinall provides update on his current training schedule

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on his current training schedule.

We’re all waiting for one thing in the heavyweight division: Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. It’s a fight that has been talked about for literal years now but for whatever reason, it hasn’t yet come to fruition. The popular opinion is that Jones simply doesn’t want to fight Tom, which is something that the light heavyweight GOAT has openly admitted in the past.

In reality, though, it seems as if the UFC is locked in negotiations with Jones regarding the timeline for when it happens and how much he’s going to get paid. Meanwhile, Aspinall is just trying to stay busy. He knows that he has to maintain his form in order to avoid getting rusty, even though it doesn’t seem like there’s any kind of imminent announcement coming.

In a recent video, Aspinall gave his fans an update on where he’s at right now.