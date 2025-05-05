Tom Aspinall provides update on his current training schedule
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on his current training schedule.
We’re all waiting for one thing in the heavyweight division: Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. It’s a fight that has been talked about for literal years now but for whatever reason, it hasn’t yet come to fruition. The popular opinion is that Jones simply doesn’t want to fight Tom, which is something that the light heavyweight GOAT has openly admitted in the past.
RELATED: Tom Aspinall breaks UFC record while waiting for Jon Jones fight
In reality, though, it seems as if the UFC is locked in negotiations with Jones regarding the timeline for when it happens and how much he’s going to get paid. Meanwhile, Aspinall is just trying to stay busy. He knows that he has to maintain his form in order to avoid getting rusty, even though it doesn’t seem like there’s any kind of imminent announcement coming.
In a recent video, Aspinall gave his fans an update on where he’s at right now.
Aspinall provides update on his current plans
“I’m just sparring to get better. I’m not sparring to prepare for a fight. So, it’s really interesting for me that I don’t have to work to a game plan in sparring.
“I can just practice my new techniques that I’m working on at the minute, practice new little things that I’m working on.
“Whereas, if I’m in the build-up to a fight and I’m in a training camp, I’m just sparring for my opponent and what he does well.
“Right now, I’m not within a 12, ten, or eight-week training camp, so I’m just sparring, working on things that I wanna work on, which is good.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Will we get Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones this year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!