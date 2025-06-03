UFC 316 commentator warns fans not to overlook Julianna Pena in title defense against Kayla Harrison
If you don’t think Julianna Pena has a chance at UFC 316, one top commentator strongly disagrees.
Pena will be putting the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at stake against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316. The title fight will be held inside Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday. Pena is a sizable underdog going into the bout, which is a familiar spot for “The Venezuelan Vixen.” She was a massive underdog before scoring a submission finish over soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.
Ahead of UFC 316, one notable voice has revealed why he won’t be counting Pena out this weekend.
Jon Anik Says Pena Isn’t to be Underestimated
During an interview with MMAFighting.com, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik explained one key aspect of Julianna Pena that makes her a live underdog.
“I just recently went back and watched Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 1 [at UFC 269], and that’s all the film I need to watch right now,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “[Pena’s head coach] Rick Little has said, superlative to me over the years, just how mean and nasty she is. And man or woman, she is just a nasty f*cking prick, and I just think toughness, plus cardio, plus self-belief, plus just the desire to be in the trenches, right? She’s never looking for a way out. She’s not looking to tap because the going gets tough.
“And I think that’s what you need against an otherworldly decorated two-time Olympic champion like Kayla Harrison that has to deal with a fight before the fight, like few fighters really have to deal with. And that’s probably something that I shouldn’t say in a broad sense, but I can’t help but wonder aloud how many times Kayla Harrison is going to be able to make weight in defending this belt if she’s actually able to win it. I don’t know the answer.”
Many are wondering if the outcome of Pena’s title defense against Kayla Harrison could have implications for a potential Amanda Nunes return. Nunes has teased wanting to step back inside the Octagon, and has shown interest in a showdown with Harrison. Time will tell what transpires in the upcoming women’s bantamweight title fight.
