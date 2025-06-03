UFC 316 commentator warns fans not to overlook Julianna Pena in title defense against Kayla Harrison

Jon Anik Says Pena Isn’t to be Underestimated

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik explained one key aspect of Julianna Pena that makes her a live underdog.

“I just recently went back and watched Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 1 [at UFC 269], and that’s all the film I need to watch right now,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “[Pena’s head coach] Rick Little has said, superlative to me over the years, just how mean and nasty she is. And man or woman, she is just a nasty f*cking prick, and I just think toughness, plus cardio, plus self-belief, plus just the desire to be in the trenches, right? She’s never looking for a way out. She’s not looking to tap because the going gets tough.

“And I think that’s what you need against an otherworldly decorated two-time Olympic champion like Kayla Harrison that has to deal with a fight before the fight, like few fighters really have to deal with. And that’s probably something that I shouldn’t say in a broad sense, but I can’t help but wonder aloud how many times Kayla Harrison is going to be able to make weight in defending this belt if she’s actually able to win it. I don’t know the answer.”

Many are wondering if the outcome of Pena’s title defense against Kayla Harrison could have implications for a potential Amanda Nunes return. Nunes has teased wanting to step back inside the Octagon, and has shown interest in a showdown with Harrison. Time will tell what transpires in the upcoming women’s bantamweight title fight.