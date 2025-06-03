UFC 316 commentator warns fans not to overlook Julianna Pena in title defense against Kayla Harrison

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 3, 2025

If you don’t think Julianna Pena has a chance at UFC 316, one top commentator strongly disagrees.

Julianna Pena

Pena will be putting the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at stake against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316. The title fight will be held inside Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday. Pena is a sizable underdog going into the bout, which is a familiar spot for “The Venezuelan Vixen.” She was a massive underdog before scoring a submission finish over soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.

Ahead of UFC 316, one notable voice has revealed why he won’t be counting Pena out this weekend.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON MAKES SURPRISING ADMISSION AHEAD OF UFC 316 TITLE FIGHT AGAINST JULIANNA PENA

Jon Anik Says Pena Isn’t to be Underestimated

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik explained one key aspect of Julianna Pena that makes her a live underdog.

“I just recently went back and watched Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 1 [at UFC 269], and that’s all the film I need to watch right now,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “[Pena’s head coach] Rick Little has said, superlative to me over the years, just how mean and nasty she is. And man or woman, she is just a nasty f*cking prick, and I just think toughness, plus cardio, plus self-belief, plus just the desire to be in the trenches, right? She’s never looking for a way out. She’s not looking to tap because the going gets tough.

“And I think that’s what you need against an otherworldly decorated two-time Olympic champion like Kayla Harrison that has to deal with a fight before the fight, like few fighters really have to deal with. And that’s probably something that I shouldn’t say in a broad sense, but I can’t help but wonder aloud how many times Kayla Harrison is going to be able to make weight in defending this belt if she’s actually able to win it. I don’t know the answer.”

Many are wondering if the outcome of Pena’s title defense against Kayla Harrison could have implications for a potential Amanda Nunes return. Nunes has teased wanting to step back inside the Octagon, and has shown interest in a showdown with Harrison. Time will tell what transpires in the upcoming women’s bantamweight title fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Anik Julianna Pena UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall makes shocking claim about Jon Jones' future with UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 3, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reveals next title challenger if he defeats Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 3, 2025

Merab Dvalisvhili has an idea of who his next title challenger will be should he defeat Sean O’Malley a second time.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
UFC

Sean Strickland worries UFC roster will soon be ‘filled with foreigners’ who lack 'American ideals'

BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is at it again.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev makes big statement about Alex Pereira's UFC future

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has made an interesting statement about Alex Pereira’s future.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311, Bonus, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili questions the UFC bantamweight division being "stuck"

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

Ilia Topuria

Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on how Ilia Topuria could be beaten

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC commentator believes Kayla Harrison could become the face of women's MMA

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the star power potential of bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196 with Mario Bautista and Tristan Hamm

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 316.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL
UFC

UFC veteran Kevin Lee announces lawsuits against former promoter ahead of PFL debut

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee is taking serious legal action against one of the recent MMA promotions he signed with.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Jon Jones

UFC champ Tom Aspinall shuts down Michael Chandler comparisons: 'I'm not waiting'

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

If you’ve been comparing UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall to Michael Chandler… think again.