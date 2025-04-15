Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway “100 percent” beats the UFC 314 version of Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo believes that had Max Holloway fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, the Hawaiian would have gotten his hand raised.
Holloway is 0-3 against Volkanovski, and he was dominated in the third fight, as it was the most lopsided fight of their trilogy. Yet, Cejudo believes Volkanovski didn’t look as good as he once did, which is why he thinks Holloway would have beaten him.
“I feel like 145 is wide open,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “I feel like the person who should come back is Max Holloway, I think Max Holloway does a number on everybody at that weight class. Yes, 100 percent (he beats Volkanovski). Obviously he did get knocked out by Ilia (Topuria) too. But I just feel like his volume, I feel like he’s healthier. He’s got the better chin. And I feel like it’ll definitely be different this time around.”
It’s an interesting take from Henry Cejudo. But it’s likely Max Holloway won’t ever fight Alexander Volkanovski again, so we won’t know who would win now. Holloway is also up at lightweight and is bulking up for that weight class, but Cejudo thinks the Hawaiian should drop back down to featherweight.
Henry Cejudo thinks Alexander Volkanovski lost a step
Although Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed his belt with a decision win over Diego Lopes, Henry Cejudo thinks the champ has lost a step.
Cejudo believes Volkanovski isn’t as good as he once was, and his chin was the most noticeable thing. Cejudo believes Volkanovski reacts differently to getting hit now.
“Volkanovski did look good, but if he gets touched up, I almost feel like there’s something to it,” Cejudo said. “Like he over-exaggerates when Diego was hitting him. He’s got to be careful with that. I can go back and see why is it that Ilia Topuria ended up knocking him out.
“He does a lot of things good, but he does a lot of things wrong, particularly defensively. He’s always doing this (leans back) or he’ll go for the takedown. And he’ll come up without his hands coming up. I feel like if Diego really invested in that hook, it would be a little different.”
Volkanovski is now 27-4 as a pro and snapped his two-fight losing streak with the win over Lopes.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Henry Cejudo Max Holloway UFC