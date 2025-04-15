Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway “100 percent” beats the UFC 314 version of Alexander Volkanovski

By Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that had Max Holloway fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, the Hawaiian would have gotten his hand raised.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

Holloway is 0-3 against Volkanovski, and he was dominated in the third fight, as it was the most lopsided fight of their trilogy. Yet, Cejudo believes Volkanovski didn’t look as good as he once did, which is why he thinks Holloway would have beaten him.

“I feel like 145 is wide open,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “I feel like the person who should come back is Max Holloway, I think Max Holloway does a number on everybody at that weight class. Yes, 100 percent (he beats Volkanovski). Obviously he did get knocked out by Ilia (Topuria) too. But I just feel like his volume, I feel like he’s healthier. He’s got the better chin. And I feel like it’ll definitely be different this time around.”

It’s an interesting take from Henry Cejudo. But it’s likely Max Holloway won’t ever fight Alexander Volkanovski again, so we won’t know who would win now. Holloway is also up at lightweight and is bulking up for that weight class, but Cejudo thinks the Hawaiian should drop back down to featherweight.

Henry Cejudo thinks Alexander Volkanovski lost a step

Although Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed his belt with a decision win over Diego Lopes, Henry Cejudo thinks the champ has lost a step.

Cejudo believes Volkanovski isn’t as good as he once was, and his chin was the most noticeable thing. Cejudo believes Volkanovski reacts differently to getting hit now.

“Volkanovski did look good, but if he gets touched up, I almost feel like there’s something to it,” Cejudo said. “Like he over-exaggerates when Diego was hitting him. He’s got to be careful with that. I can go back and see why is it that Ilia Topuria ended up knocking him out.

“He does a lot of things good, but he does a lot of things wrong, particularly defensively. He’s always doing this (leans back) or he’ll go for the takedown. And he’ll come up without his hands coming up. I feel like if Diego really invested in that hook, it would be a little different.”

Volkanovski is now 27-4 as a pro and snapped his two-fight losing streak with the win over Lopes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Henry Cejudo Max Holloway UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Islam Makhachev doesn’t want to fight Ilia Topuria

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025
Sean O'Malley., Israel Adesanya, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley trains with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 316 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

Sean O’Malley has been training with one of the best fighters in MMA history ahead of his UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan welcomes UFC star Ilia Topuria to podcast

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

It’s been a little while since a UFC star appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The wait is over, thanks to a recent visit from former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Marvin Vettori
UFC

Marvin Vettori shares heartfelt message after tragic passing of younger brother: "I will love you until my last breath"

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

Marvin Vettori shared a heartfelt message after his younger brother Patrick Vettori died in a house fire at age 30.

Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry takes credit for Shavkat Rakhmonov's injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 15, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes he had something to do with Shavkat Rakhmonov’s inability to compete for gold at UFC 315.

Amanda Nunes UFC 314

Amanda Nunes explains wanting to fight Kayla Harrison more than Julianna Pena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 15, 2025
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC icon wonders if Michael Chandler was worthy of his spot following UFC 314 loss to Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 15, 2025

One former UFC slugger wonders if Michael Chandler was ever truly UFC material.

Diego Lopes

What's next for the stars of UFC 314?

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

The UFC was in Miami, Florida, for a stacked UFC 314 card on Saturday. The main event saw the vacant featherweight title up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski took on Diego Lopes.

Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on who Paddy Pimblett could face off against next inside the Octagon.

Colby Covington
Paddy Pimblett

Colby Covington issues a warning to Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314 incident

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Colby Covington has issued a warning to Paddy Pimblett following their backstage altercation following UFC 314 last weekend.