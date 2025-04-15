Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway “100 percent” beats the UFC 314 version of Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo believes that had Max Holloway fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, the Hawaiian would have gotten his hand raised.

Holloway is 0-3 against Volkanovski, and he was dominated in the third fight, as it was the most lopsided fight of their trilogy. Yet, Cejudo believes Volkanovski didn’t look as good as he once did, which is why he thinks Holloway would have beaten him.

“I feel like 145 is wide open,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “I feel like the person who should come back is Max Holloway, I think Max Holloway does a number on everybody at that weight class. Yes, 100 percent (he beats Volkanovski). Obviously he did get knocked out by Ilia (Topuria) too. But I just feel like his volume, I feel like he’s healthier. He’s got the better chin. And I feel like it’ll definitely be different this time around.”

It’s an interesting take from Henry Cejudo. But it’s likely Max Holloway won’t ever fight Alexander Volkanovski again, so we won’t know who would win now. Holloway is also up at lightweight and is bulking up for that weight class, but Cejudo thinks the Hawaiian should drop back down to featherweight.