Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his thoughts on most competitive title fight for Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on who Islam Makhachev’s most competitive fight could be at lightweight.

Right now, it’s hard to argue against Islam Makhachev being the best fighter in the UFC – and all of mixed martial arts. He has an incredible resume, he’s beaten some elite names, and he is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. You may not be a big fan of his style in comparison to others, but nobody can deny the body of work that he’s put together.

So, of course, that raises questions regarding who he should fight next. Makhachev has already battled it out with so many top guys but there are definitely a handful of fighters who could cause him problems. Ilia Topuria is the most obvious name that currently jumps off the page, but another is Arman Tsarukyan, who had to pull out of their scheduled UFC 311 fight due to a last-minute injury.

Everyone is always going to have a different opinion when it comes to matters like this. In reality, though, it only matters what those close to Makhachev think. With that being said, let’s have a look at what Khabib Nurmagomedov makes of the division.