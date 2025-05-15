Report: Former Bellator champ gets short-notice UFC debut against Mario Bautista

Marlon “Chito” Vera will not be fighting Mario Bautista at UFC 316. Instead, Bautista be fighting former Bellator champion Patchy Mix at the June 7 card in Newark, New Jersey.

That’s according to X user @MagicM_MMABets, who has a good track record for breaking fight news.

Mix previously held the Bellator bantamweight title, and was long considered one of the promotion’s top pound-for-pound fighters. However, when Bellator was absorbed by the PFL, he requested his release, and it was granted.

From there, it was quite evident Mix would end up moving to the UFC. However, it’s doubtful anybody expected him to debut in the Octagon so soon.

It turns out he will benefit from Chito’s bad luck. When the Ecuadorian striker was ruled out of his UFC 316 fight with Bautista with an injury, Mix evidently got the call to step in, and accepted — on less than a months’ notice.