Donald Cerrone denies he broke his nose and orbital bone in Conor McGregor fight

Donald Cerrone says he never suffered a broken nose and orbital bone as speculated in his UFC 246 fight against Conor McGregor.

In the main event of UFC 246, “Cowboy” was getting the fight he had been asking for against McGregor. But, it didn’t go his way. Instead, he was knocked out in 40 seconds after a barrage of strikes. When he got up after the ref called off the fight his face was bloody and he had a swollen eye.

After the fight was over it was revealed by the medical suspensions he was he sustained a broken nose and orbital bone. But, speaking to fans on social media, Donald Cerrone said that is false and doesn’t know why the UFC said that.

One fan asked Cerrone if he had orbital surgery which he simply responded with “surgery?? I didn’t have anything broken.”

After the comment, several fans followed up asking about his nose and orbital because it was announced it was broken. Cerrone once again said nothing was broken.

“That’s because they didn’t break. Not sure why the ufc always says that,” Donald Cerrone responded.

Following the loss to Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone has now dropped three in a row. Before the loss to the Irishman, he was TKO’d by Justin Gaethje and had a doctor stoppage loss to Tony Ferguson.

The losses halted his run of two straight at lightweight. There, he beat Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision and knocked out Alexander Hernandez.

With Donald Cerrone not having a broken nose or orbital bone, it seems likely he will be able to return to the Octagon sooner than expected. He was medically suspended for six months, which may be shortened now.

What weight division and who Cowboy will fight in his return is to be seen. But, the good news is, is the fact that Cerrone did not break his nose or orbital bone.

Who do you think Donald Cerrone should fight next? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/5/2020.