Amir Albazi reveals UFC, commission pulled him from main event spot: ‘I wasn’t medically cleared’

Amir Albazi reveals he wasn’t medically cleared to headline UFC Vegas 108 on Saturday.

Albazi was supposed to take on Tasturo Taira in an intriguing flyweight bout. Yet, less than a week out from the fight, it was revealed he was out of the bout, and Hyun Sung Park will replace him against Taira.

After the fight was scratched, Amir Albazi took to Instagram to reveal why he was out of the fight.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that I won’t be fighting on August 2nd. I finished my whole training camp and did everything I could, but I wasn’t medically cleared in time,” Albazi wrote. “The UFC and the commission made the call for my safety. I respect their decision even though I wanted to step in to that cage and take care of business. I’ll be back stronger and better. This is just a setback, not the end. Thank you to my fans, my team, and everyone who supports me through the ups and downs.”

Amir Albazi (17-2) hasn’t fought since November when he suffered a decision loss to Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Edmonton. The loss snapped his six-fight winning streak as he was a perfect 5-0 in the UFC before the loss to Moreno. Albazi is ranked fourth at flyweight and has notable wins over Kai Kara-France, Alessandro Costa, and Zhalgas Zhumagulov.