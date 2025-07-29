Amir Albazi reveals UFC, commission pulled him from main event spot: ‘I wasn’t medically cleared’

By Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025

Amir Albazi reveals he wasn’t medically cleared to headline UFC Vegas 108 on Saturday.

Amir Albazi

Albazi was supposed to take on Tasturo Taira in an intriguing flyweight bout. Yet, less than a week out from the fight, it was revealed he was out of the bout, and Hyun Sung Park will replace him against Taira.

After the fight was scratched, Amir Albazi took to Instagram to reveal why he was out of the fight.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that I won’t be fighting on August 2nd. I finished my whole training camp and did everything I could, but I wasn’t medically cleared in time,” Albazi wrote. “The UFC and the commission made the call for my safety. I respect their decision even though I wanted to step in to that cage and take care of business. I’ll be back stronger and better. This is just a setback, not the end. Thank you to my fans, my team, and everyone who supports me through the ups and downs.”

Amir Albazi (17-2) hasn’t fought since November when he suffered a decision loss to Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Edmonton. The loss snapped his six-fight winning streak as he was a perfect 5-0 in the UFC before the loss to Moreno. Albazi is ranked fourth at flyweight and has notable wins over Kai Kara-France, Alessandro Costa, and Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

UFC Vegas 108 fight card

With Amir Albazi out of his UFC Vegas 108 main event against Tatsuro Taira, the fight card is as follows:

  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park
  • Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rebecki
  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Karol Rosa
  • Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski
  • Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
  • Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev
  • Nathan Fletcher vs. Rinya Nakamura
  • Tresean Gore vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Felipe Bunes vs. Rafael Estevam
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza
  • Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amir Albazi UFC

Related

Jon Anik

Jon Anik open to knockdown rule in MMA after Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya controversy: 'It does exist for a reason'

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025
Robert Whittaker pose
UFC

Robert Whittaker reflects on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Reinier de Ridder: 'This isn't the end'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Robert Whittaker has delivered a statement following his UFC Abu Dhabi loss against Reinier de Ridder.

Bryce Mitchell walkout
Din Thomas

Bryce Mitchell will struggle against elite bantamweights, says UFC personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is fresh off a win in the bantamweight division, but one top UFC personality believes it’ll be a tough road ahead.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Jon Jones

Legendary MMA coach doubts Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

One highly regarded MMA coach doesn’t believe Jon Jones purposely avoided fighting Tom Aspinall.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has given his thoughts on what the immediate future could hold for Robert Whittaker.

Gilbert Burns, UFC

Gilbert Burns reveals he is currently in UFC concussion protocol

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025
Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker gets honest about potential BMF title fight

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has spoken openly about the possibility of him competing for the BMF championship in the future.

UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr discusses UFC abandoning new glove design

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC fighter Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken out about why the promotion decided to abandon their new glove design.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
UFC

Bryce Mitchell admits how tough UFC Abu Dhabi fight was after victory

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell got honest when discussing his UFC Abu Dhabi fight and how he feels making the move to bantamweight.

Reinier de Ridder, Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

What's next for Reinier de Ridder and Robert Whittaker after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on Saturday, July 26, for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi card. The main event saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.