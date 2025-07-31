Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong details journey from poverty to ONE Championship: “I fight for my family, for my roots”
Thailand’s Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong carries his family’s struggles every time he steps into combat. The lightweight striker’s journey from cassava fields to global stardom represents Muay Thai’s transformative power.
Sitsongpeenong faces Youssef Assouik in lightweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 29-year-old seeks redemption after his knockout loss to George Jarvis last November.
Growing up in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province meant backbreaking labor before Rungrawee reached double digits. Rice paddies and farming consumed daylight hours while poverty loomed over his family. Those hardships forged determination that carried him to martial arts’ biggest stage.
The third of four siblings understood sacrifice early. Every contribution mattered when parents struggled to provide necessities. Whether digging cassava or tending crops, Rungrawee accepted responsibility without complaint.
His Muay Thai introduction came at age 8 when his brothers began training locally. Initially reluctant, Sitsongpeenong discovered passion that reshaped his existence. That first temple fair bout earned him just five bucks.
Years grinding provincial circuits preceded his 25th Isuzu Cup victory in 2015, confirming his place among Thailand’s elite. That triumph opened doors to ONE Championship.
“Life was pretty tough for me. I worked in the fields, did farming, and dug up cassava with my parents,” he said.
“My journey in Muay Thai started when I saw my brothers practicing. So I asked to train with them, just to have something exciting to do.”
Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong Chases ONE Championship Glory
His promotional debut began with an impressive run including three victories. But his knockout loss to George Jarvis reminded him that ONE Championship aspirations require constant evolution.
Standing across from him will be the European Champion in Assouik, who represents another step toward title contention. The Danish-Moroccan’s pressure style has made him a rising divisional force.
For Rungrawee, every moment inside Lumpinee carries weight beyond single bouts. It’s where he continues fulfilling the mission that began in Ubon.
“Seeing how hard my parents struggled really pushed me to start Muay Thai. I wanted them to have an easier life, little by little, until now,” he said.
“I fight for my family, for my roots. Every time I step into ONE Championship, I carry Ubon with me.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Rungrawee