Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong details journey from poverty to ONE Championship: “I fight for my family, for my roots”

Thailand’s Rungrawee “Legatron” Sitsongpeenong carries his family’s struggles every time he steps into combat. The lightweight striker’s journey from cassava fields to global stardom represents Muay Thai’s transformative power.

Sitsongpeenong faces Youssef Assouik in lightweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 29-year-old seeks redemption after his knockout loss to George Jarvis last November.

Growing up in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province meant backbreaking labor before Rungrawee reached double digits. Rice paddies and farming consumed daylight hours while poverty loomed over his family. Those hardships forged determination that carried him to martial arts’ biggest stage.

The third of four siblings understood sacrifice early. Every contribution mattered when parents struggled to provide necessities. Whether digging cassava or tending crops, Rungrawee accepted responsibility without complaint.

His Muay Thai introduction came at age 8 when his brothers began training locally. Initially reluctant, Sitsongpeenong discovered passion that reshaped his existence. That first temple fair bout earned him just five bucks.

Years grinding provincial circuits preceded his 25th Isuzu Cup victory in 2015, confirming his place among Thailand’s elite. That triumph opened doors to ONE Championship.

“Life was pretty tough for me. I worked in the fields, did farming, and dug up cassava with my parents,” he said.

“My journey in Muay Thai started when I saw my brothers practicing. So I asked to train with them, just to have something exciting to do.”