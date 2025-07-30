Jailton Almeida shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane title fight

By Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025

Jailton Almeida believes the upcoming heavyweight title fight is rather easy to call.

Jailton Almeida

Tom Aspinall is set to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on October 25 in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing fight and one that Aspinall is a massive -395 favorite to defeat the Frenchman. Almeida seems to agree with the odds as he expects the Brit to beat Gane relatively easily.

“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane. It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now. Once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority,” Almeida said to Ariel Helwani. “If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now. I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.”

Jailton Almeida doesn’t think Ciryl Gane is all-in on fighting, as he’s been doing movies and acting. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is all-in, according to Almeida.

Jailton Almeida plans to earn the next title shot

Almeida is also intrigued by the fight, as he’s set to take on Alexander Volkov on the same UFC 321 card.

The Brazilian knows that with a win, he will get the next crack at the belt and is hopeful he will face Aspinall.

“I’m very strategic. I’m probably more explosive than anybody that he’s faced. Especially on the grappling side of things,” Almeida said. “I think it would probably develop as a grappling fight. He is a BJJ black belt. But there’s levels to being a black belt. I think that I’ll be able to take him into deep waters once we get to the grappling side of things.”

Before that can happen, Jailton Almeida will need to beat Alexander Volkov, which is easier said than done.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ciryl Gane Jailton Almeida Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald opens door to make MMA comeback: 'I'm enjoying my time in martial arts again'

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025
Tom Aspinall UFC Title
Tom Aspinall

Top UFC contender questions if Tom Aspinall can survive in deep waters

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025

When the going gets tough, can Tom Aspinall rise to the occasion?

Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration
Khamzat Chimaev

Reinier de Ridder explains why preparing for Khamzat Chimaev is easier than Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025

If Reinier de Ridder gets the winner of the UFC 319 main event, he thinks he has an idea of who would be easier to prepare for.

Jared Cannonier
Michael Page

Jared Cannonier reveals biggest issue with Michael Page fight at UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025

Jared Cannonier isn’t exactly gung-ho about being booked to fight Michael Page at UFC 319.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC
dominick reyes

Dominick Reyes vs Carlos Ulberg set to headline UFC Perth

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg will headline the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia on September 27th.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland

Conor McGregor releases heavy teaser suggesting he’s returning to UFC

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025
Ilia Topuria press conference
Ilia Topuria

UFC veteran goes after Ilia Topuria for rejecting idea of Arman Tsarukyan fight

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Felder wasn’t happy about Ilia Topuria’s comments regarding a possible fight against Arman Tsarukyan.

Joe Rogan, UFC, MMA, Georges St-Pierre
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan falls for AI-created Khabib Nurmagomedov edit

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t do himself any favors with a recent video of him falling for an AI-created clip on his podcast.

Amir Albazi
UFC

Amir Albazi reveals UFC, commission pulled him from main event spot: 'I wasn’t medically cleared'

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025

Amir Albazi reveals he wasn’t medically cleared to headline UFC Vegas 108 on Saturday.

Jon Anik
UFC

Jon Anik open to knockdown rule in MMA after Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya controversy: 'It does exist for a reason'

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik is open to the idea of a knockdown rule in MMA after watching the Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya fight.