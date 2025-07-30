Jailton Almeida shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane title fight
Jailton Almeida believes the upcoming heavyweight title fight is rather easy to call.
Tom Aspinall is set to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on October 25 in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing fight and one that Aspinall is a massive -395 favorite to defeat the Frenchman. Almeida seems to agree with the odds as he expects the Brit to beat Gane relatively easily.
“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane. It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now. Once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority,” Almeida said to Ariel Helwani. “If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now. I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.”
Jailton Almeida doesn’t think Ciryl Gane is all-in on fighting, as he’s been doing movies and acting. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is all-in, according to Almeida.
Jailton Almeida plans to earn the next title shot
Almeida is also intrigued by the fight, as he’s set to take on Alexander Volkov on the same UFC 321 card.
The Brazilian knows that with a win, he will get the next crack at the belt and is hopeful he will face Aspinall.
“I’m very strategic. I’m probably more explosive than anybody that he’s faced. Especially on the grappling side of things,” Almeida said. “I think it would probably develop as a grappling fight. He is a BJJ black belt. But there’s levels to being a black belt. I think that I’ll be able to take him into deep waters once we get to the grappling side of things.”
Before that can happen, Jailton Almeida will need to beat Alexander Volkov, which is easier said than done.
