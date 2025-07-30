Jailton Almeida shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane title fight

Jailton Almeida believes the upcoming heavyweight title fight is rather easy to call.

Tom Aspinall is set to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on October 25 in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing fight and one that Aspinall is a massive -395 favorite to defeat the Frenchman. Almeida seems to agree with the odds as he expects the Brit to beat Gane relatively easily.

“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane. It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now. Once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority,” Almeida said to Ariel Helwani. “If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now. I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.”

Jailton Almeida doesn’t think Ciryl Gane is all-in on fighting, as he’s been doing movies and acting. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is all-in, according to Almeida.