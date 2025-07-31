Jeremy Pacatiw embraces “risky fight” ahead of ONE Fight Night 34

Most fighters avoid dangerous newcomers when their ranking hangs in the balance. But Jeremy Pacatiw sees opportunity where others find risk.

Pacatiw faces undefeated Elbek Alyshov at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The #5-ranked bantamweight MMA fighter enters coming off a unanimous decision loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 29 in April.

Another setback could derail the Filipino’s ONE Championship title run entirely. But pressure has never fazed the Lions Nation MMA representative who built his reputation taking calculated gambles throughout his career.

From representing the Philippines in kickboxing at the Southeast Asian Games to his globe-trotting professional journey through Brazil, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, Pacatiw thrives when stakes are highest. That adventurous spirit served him well inside the ring, where he’s collected impressive victories against quality opposition.

The Baguio City native understands exactly what facing Alyshov represents. The 26-year-old Azerbaijani brings a perfect 7-0 record featuring six submission victories, mostly via guillotine choke. His hunger and dangerous ground game make him a nightmare matchup for any established contender.

Yet Pacatiw embraces the challenge that comes with defending his position against someone with nothing to lose. Win, and he moves closer to those ranked above him. Lose, and his title hopes suffer another devastating blow.

“This is a risky fight. I’m facing a debuting opponent and I’m already in the top five so there’s a risk involved there but I’m taking it as a challenge. I’m looking at it as me protecting my space from a newcomer, and I know that if I win here, I might get another shot at those ranked higher than me,” he said.

“There are risks of course but what’s life without risks? Because if I win here I’m back once more on the right track.”