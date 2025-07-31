Jeremy Pacatiw embraces “risky fight” ahead of ONE Fight Night 34

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2025

Most fighters avoid dangerous newcomers when their ranking hangs in the balance. But Jeremy Pacatiw sees opportunity where others find risk.

Jeremy Pacatiw

Pacatiw faces undefeated Elbek Alyshov at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The #5-ranked bantamweight MMA fighter enters coming off a unanimous decision loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 29 in April.

Another setback could derail the Filipino’s ONE Championship title run entirely. But pressure has never fazed the Lions Nation MMA representative who built his reputation taking calculated gambles throughout his career.

From representing the Philippines in kickboxing at the Southeast Asian Games to his globe-trotting professional journey through Brazil, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, Pacatiw thrives when stakes are highest. That adventurous spirit served him well inside the ring, where he’s collected impressive victories against quality opposition.

The Baguio City native understands exactly what facing Alyshov represents. The 26-year-old Azerbaijani brings a perfect 7-0 record featuring six submission victories, mostly via guillotine choke. His hunger and dangerous ground game make him a nightmare matchup for any established contender.

Yet Pacatiw embraces the challenge that comes with defending his position against someone with nothing to lose. Win, and he moves closer to those ranked above him. Lose, and his title hopes suffer another devastating blow.

“This is a risky fight. I’m facing a debuting opponent and I’m already in the top five so there’s a risk involved there but I’m taking it as a challenge. I’m looking at it as me protecting my space from a newcomer, and I know that if I win here, I might get another shot at those ranked higher than me,” he said.

“There are risks of course but what’s life without risks? Because if I win here I’m back once more on the right track.”

Jeremy Pacatiw Prepares For Grappling Battle

Elbek Alyshov’s finishing rate demands respect from Jeremy Pacatiw. Six of his seven professional victories came via submission, with guillotine chokes being his preferred method of ending fights. The Azerbaijani’s ground game represents his most dangerous weapon.

Pacatiw has studied extensively, recognizing the specific threats his debuting opponent brings. But the veteran refuses to prepare for just one dimension of Alyshov’s arsenal.

Experience taught him that any fighter skilled enough to earn ONE Championship invitation possesses multiple paths to victory.

“Scouting my opponent, he really loves to choke people out, mostly he’s getting those guillotine chokes in and taking his opponents’ neck with him so I’m gonna watch out for that,” he said.

“Still, I expect him to show different things because we really can’t predict what else he’ll be bringing to the table. So yeah, while he’s shown great ability to finish with a choke, I just can’t simply focus on those because a fighter as skilled as he is. I know he can find other submissions. It’s all about being ready on the ground. Defense and offense.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jeremy Pacatiw ONE Championship

Related

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong details journey from poverty to ONE Championship: "I fight for my family, for my roots"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2025
Teodora Kirilova
ONE Championship

Teodora Kirilova predicts "a real firefight" against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2025

Bulgarian striker Teodora Kirilova isn’t mincing words about her upcoming collision with Thailand’s Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak. The veteran sees fireworks ahead when she steps back into ONE Championship action seeking her first promotional victory.

Anna
ONE Championship

Anna Jaroonsak reveals comeback motivation: "I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2025

The demons that nearly derailed Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak’s promising career are finally in the rearview mirror. After a brutal mental health battle that kept Thailand’s rising star away from competition for nearly two years, the atomweight striker has rediscovered her passion for combat.

Regian Eersel
Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel targets George Jarvis' conditioning: "Gonna let him feel my energy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2025

Regian “The Immortal” Eersel isn’t sweating George Jarvis‘ bold predictions. The defending champion plans to turn this title fight into a conditioning nightmare that’ll separate the pretenders from the proven.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis dismisses Regian Eersel's credentials: "He's not a Muay Thai fighter"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2025

George “G-Unit” Jarvis is cutting through the hype like a perfectly timed knee through guard. The English challenger sees Regian Eersel‘s championship reign as kickboxing smoke and mirrors and he’s aiming to expose him with real Muay Thai.

Youssef Assouik

Youssef Assouik outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 34: "I will be more aggressive"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 27, 2025
Shamil Gasanov
Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov vows revenge mission: "I'll look for any method to beat him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 27, 2025

Shamil Gasanov has carried the sting of defeat for over a year, and now the Dagestani destroyer finally has his chance at redemption. The featherweight contender’s burning desire for vengeance against Garry Tonon has fueled every training session since their first encounter ended in heartbreak.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis fights for two generations: "Everything's for him now"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2025

George Jarvis discovered that becoming a father transformed his understanding of sacrifice in ways training never could. The British striker now carries the weight of providing for his son while honoring the man who shaped him.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan fires shots at heavyweight MMA elite: "I'm beating everyone"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2025

Ben Tynan carries himself with the swagger of a champion who has never tasted defeat. The Canadian powerhouse believes his perfect record speaks volumes about where he stands among heavyweight fighters.

Yod-IQ
ONE Championship

Yod-IQ outlines urgent path to victory against Alessio Malatesta: "I need to win"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2025

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri knows that Friday night could change everything for him. The rising Muay Thai star has won seven straight at ONE Friday Fights, but what awaits could be a life-changing contract.