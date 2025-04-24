Liam Harrison feels he has a “new lease of life” ahead of ONE Championship return

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison’s bantamweight Muay Thai showdown with Soe Lin Oo this summer has sparked plenty of talk about retirement. But that doesn’t seem to be the case entirely.

Liam Harrison

“Hitman” meets the Myanmarese monster at ONE 173: Denver on Friday, August 1, at Denver, Colorado’s Ball Arena — a contest in which he believes will provide the answer to his fighting future.

That said, Harrison returned to action this past March in Manchester, England, dispatching ONE Championship veteran Isaac Araya by TKO. It marked Harrison’s first win since 2022 before suffering a career-threatening knee injury at the hands of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

But after shaking off the ring rust on home soil, Harrison feels back to his best as he gears up for ONE 173.

“I knew that I could come back and have some more exciting fights,” he said.

“My body is much stronger and I feel much sharper. I feel I’ve got a new lease of life with my brand new Bad Company gym.”

Liam Harrison reveals he’s “not going anywhere” after ONE 173

Bantamweight Muay Thai brutalizer Liam Harrison plans to make the most of his recent momentum when he returns to ONE Championship this summer, and despite talks, the end is no longer in sight.

However, the 39-year-old is looking no further than ONE 173: Denver when he locks up with Soe Lin Oo. Now that he’s feeling back to his best, he intends to knock out Soe Lin Oo in vintage fashion before scouting the port for even more fun fights in the future.

And even if it does happen to be his final outing, he promises fight fans he won’t vanish into the void. He has a lifetime of combat sports knowledge to share around the world.

“I’m not going anywhere after this fight! I plan on winning this fight in explosive fashion and will see what are the options,” he said.

“I will always be involved in my seminars and coaching.”

