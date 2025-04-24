Liam Harrison feels he has a “new lease of life” ahead of ONE Championship return

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison’s bantamweight Muay Thai showdown with Soe Lin Oo this summer has sparked plenty of talk about retirement. But that doesn’t seem to be the case entirely.

“Hitman” meets the Myanmarese monster at ONE 173: Denver on Friday, August 1, at Denver, Colorado’s Ball Arena — a contest in which he believes will provide the answer to his fighting future.

That said, Harrison returned to action this past March in Manchester, England, dispatching ONE Championship veteran Isaac Araya by TKO. It marked Harrison’s first win since 2022 before suffering a career-threatening knee injury at the hands of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

But after shaking off the ring rust on home soil, Harrison feels back to his best as he gears up for ONE 173.

“I knew that I could come back and have some more exciting fights,” he said.

“My body is much stronger and I feel much sharper. I feel I’ve got a new lease of life with my brand new Bad Company gym.”