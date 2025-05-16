UFC star Paddy Pimblett argues Jon Jones ‘should be stripped’ after title shakeup at lightweight

By BJ Penn Staff - May 16, 2025

Paddy Pimblett was surprised when Islam Makhachev recently vacated the UFC lightweight title. Especially because Jon Jones is still the champion at heavyweight.

Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC

Makhachev is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now, thanks to a dominant reign as lightweight champion. However, he recently dropped his lightweight belt with plans to move up to welterweight in pursuit of a new title. There’s been some suggestion that the UFC pressured the Russian to relinquish his lightweight title if he intended to change divisions.

That’s all well and good, except that the UFC has been pretty inconsistent as to when fighters relinquish their titles. Jon Jones, for example, has held the “undisputed” heavyweight title since early 2023, and has only defended it once since, against a fading Stipe Miocic. All the while interim champ Tom Aspinall has been campaigning for a fight with the undisputed champ.

According to Pimblett, if the UFC pushed Makhachev to drop the lightweight title, they need to be just as heavy-handed with Jones.

“I didn’t think they should make Islam vacate,” Pimblett told TNT Sports. “If you’re making Islam vacate, Jones needs to be stripped.”

Paddy Pimblett: Islam Makhachev should have had opportunity “to be double champ”

Pimblett went on to point out that Makhachev has four defenses and that he has been “fighting people on short notice.” Makhachev won the vacant title with a submission win over Charles Oliveira in 2022. He later defended the title with a decision win over Alexander Volkanovski. He then defended it again with a knockout of the same man in a short-notice fight. His last fight was also on short-notice. He had originally been set to fight Arman Tsarukyan. Yet after a last-minute injury, shifted his focus to Renato Moicano on just hours’ notice. He won by submission.

After all of that, Pimblett believes the UFC should have let Makhachev attempt to win to titles simultaneously. The promotion has previously done so for the likes of Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo, and Daniel Cormier.

“You should let him try to be double-champ,” Pimblett said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jon Jones Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Dana White

Dana White gives discouraging update on a potential return of Conor McGregor: "I haven't talked to him in a minute"

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2025
Belal Muhammad UFC walkout
Belal Muhammad

UFC title loss wasn't all negative for Belal Muhammad, says well-known MMA manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 16, 2025

Belal Muhammad no longer holds UFC gold, but he didn’t leave Montreal empty-handed.

Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 oddsmakers are 'insane' for having Dricus du Plessis as underdog against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 16, 2025

One MMA legend is in disbelief that middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is an underdog against Khamzat Chimaev.

Gilbert Burns UFC weigh in
UFC

UFC Vegas 106 weigh-in results: Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales tip the scales in 'Sin City'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 16, 2025

The weigh-in results are in for UFC Vegas 106, and we have ourselves a main event.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev opens as favorite in UFC 319 main event vs Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has opened as a betting favorite ahead of his UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis.

T.J. Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw admits to being “delusionally optimistic” in title fight with Aljamain Sterling

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025
Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg reacts to Amanda Nunes coming out of retirement

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has reacted to Amanda Nunes’ plan to come out of retirement and return to the UFC.

Julian Erosa
Julian Erosa

Julian Erosa expects to secure D'Arce choke against Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 106

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Julian Erosa is ecstatic to be making a quick turnaround.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo avoids surgery for knee injury, anxious to get back into the Octagon

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo should be able to return to the Octagon sooner than expected.

Jake Paul
UFC

Jake Paul vows to "embarrass" Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and make him "quit"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Jake Paul is oozing with confidence ahead of his boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California.