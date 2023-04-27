search
Deiveson Figueiredo Manel Kape

Manel Kape explains the “truth” behind canceled fight against Deiveson Figueiredo: “He’s fat, weak, and old”

By Josh Evanoff - April 27, 2023
Manel Kape

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has explained why he won’t be fighting Deiveson Figueiredo.

‘Starboy’ has been out of the octagon since a decision win over David Dvorak in December. The victory was a big one, as it moved his winning streak to three. In prior octagon appearances, Kape had picked up stoppage wins over Ode Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov. That winning steak was enough to earn him a crack at ‘Deus da Guerra’.

The Brazilian has been out of action since his fourth fight against Brandon Moreno in January. Figueiredo stated his plans to move to bantamweight following the stoppage loss to ‘The Assassin Baby’. However, he seemingly changed his mind, as he was booked to face Kape at UFC 290 in July.

Sadly, the fight won’t be happening. Last night, Deiveson Figueiredo withdrew from the contest, as he wasn’t medically cleared to compete. For his part, Manel Kape has offered his own explanation for the pullout.

On Twitter, the flyweight contender stated that his scheduled opponent wasn’t in the physical condition to fight. Kape also blasted Figueiredo for signing the contract to fight, without having been cleared to compete.

Lastly, he sent a message to Dana White and Mick Maynard, asking them to fix the situation. Given that this is the second straight bout that Kape has had an opponent withdraw, the frustration is understandable.

Manel Kape slams Deiveson Figueiredo for pulling out of UFC 290

“This clown@Daico_Deiveson gave an interview saying that he was ready to fight in July, he signs the contract and then talks to the doctor asking if he can fight? He should talk to the doctor first and then sign. Bontorin,Alex Perez now This fake champion pull out ?”

“The truth is that he’s fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it’s not the same, so he ran from the fight. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 please do something, I can’t stand these losers anymore.”

What do you make of these comments? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

