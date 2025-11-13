Sean Strickland backs UFC star Brandon Royval’s harsh dismissal of fighting at The White House

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland backed Brandon Royval’s viral rant about fighting at The White House.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval made headlines earlier this week during an appearance on the In The Arena MMA podcast.

Ahead of Royval’s return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 112 next month, Royval was asked about his level of interest in fighting on the UFC’s planned card at The White House next year. Many top names, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, have expressed interest in competing at the unprecedented event.

Rovyal is one of the few exceptions to a slew of UFC stars who want to be involved in the upcoming card at The White House. In the podcast appearance referenced above, Royval went on an X-rated tirade, shutting down competing in front of billionaires and politicians.

Sean Strickland sides with Brandon Royval’s hard stance on UFC White House

In a pair of posts to X, Sean Strickland praised Royval for his stance against fighting at The White House.

Raw Dog on fighting at The White House: NOT INTERESTED pic.twitter.com/JuwqfNZ3uQ — In the Arena MMA w/ MagicM & Nick Davis (@IntheArenaMMA_) November 11, 2025



“It will just be the boys club and political elites but I hope I’m wrong,” Strickland wrote.

“I’d fight on it, but I get what he is saying. He’s 100 percent right.”

While Strickland has been critical of U.S. President Donald Trump in recent months, he seems open to the idea of fighting at The White House next year. Strickland recently called for a matchup with top middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez.

Strickland hasn’t fought since a lopsided rematch defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. He’s currently serving a suspension stemming from a wild brawl at a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas.

As for Royval, he could potentially earn a title shot with a win over Manel Kape next month. In the meantime, don’t expect the UFC matchmakers to offer him a spot on the White House card.