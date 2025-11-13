Sean Strickland backs UFC star Brandon Royval’s harsh dismissal of fighting at The White House

By Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025
Sean Strickland appears at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Brandon Royval at UFC 317

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland backed Brandon Royval’s viral rant about fighting at The White House.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval made headlines earlier this week during an appearance on the In The Arena MMA podcast.

Ahead of Royval’s return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 112 next month, Royval was asked about his level of interest in fighting on the UFC’s planned card at The White House next year. Many top names, including Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, have expressed interest in competing at the unprecedented event.

Rovyal is one of the few exceptions to a slew of UFC stars who want to be involved in the upcoming card at The White House. In the podcast appearance referenced above, Royval went on an X-rated tirade, shutting down competing in front of billionaires and politicians.

Sean Strickland sides with Brandon Royval’s hard stance on UFC White House

In a pair of posts to X, Sean Strickland praised Royval for his stance against fighting at The White House.


“It will just be the boys club and political elites but I hope I’m wrong,” Strickland wrote.

“I’d fight on it, but I get what he is saying. He’s 100 percent right.”

While Strickland has been critical of U.S. President Donald Trump in recent months, he seems open to the idea of fighting at The White House next year. Strickland recently called for a matchup with top middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez.

Strickland hasn’t fought since a lopsided rematch defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. He’s currently serving a suspension stemming from a wild brawl at a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas.

As for Royval, he could potentially earn a title shot with a win over Manel Kape next month. In the meantime, don’t expect the UFC matchmakers to offer him a spot on the White House card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Brandon Royval Sean Strickland UFC Videos

Related

Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London

Chael Sonnen names UFC 322 star 'the best fighter in the UFC' despite two-fight skid

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025
Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight division has moved on from Shavkat Rakhmonov, says reigning champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov hasn’t been seen in action in a while, and a reigning UFC champion thinks the welterweight division is moving on.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal explains why he's 'grateful' for his first career loss ahead of UFC 322 return

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

Bo Nickal is looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC 322 Fight Week
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena gets advice from champion ahead of UFC 322 clash with Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has gotten some pointers from a current champion before UFC 322.

Leon Edwards UFC Octagon
Sean Brady

Surging welterweight lays out path for Leon Edwards victory at UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

A surging welterweight has revealed what he expects from Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Bo Nickal weigh-in

Bo Nickal responds to fan criticism ahead of return at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025
Leon Edwards UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Leon Edwards isn't bothered by fans overlooking him ahead of UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards isn’t too concerned about fans overlooking him heading into UFC 322 this weekend.

Umar Nurmagomedov enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 311
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC future

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov’s future after his win over Mario Bautista.

Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili
Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 322 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 322, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Zhang Weili, who’s moving up in weight. Heading into the bout, Shevchenko is a -128 favorite, while the challenger is a +100 underdog on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach wants a January UFC return

Dylan Bowker - November 12, 2025

Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts today and his coach ideally would like him to return to the cage to kick off 2026. This was mentioned by Tim Welch during a recent interview that he took part in on The Ariel Helwani Show, as Welch said,