Chael Sonnen names UFC 322 star ‘the best fighter in the UFC’ despite two-fight skid

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen named Leon Edwards the best fighter on the roster despite a two-fight skid entering UFC 322.

UFC 322 is just hours away at Madison Square Garden, headlined by a welterweight title matchup between champion Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. The UFC 322 co-main event features a super fight between UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and longtime strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili.

The entire UFC 322 main card features plenty of intriguing fights, including Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales in a fight between two top welterweight contenders. The Maddalena vs. Makhachev winner could potentially face one of the winners on the main card.

Chael Sonnen is in New York City as a UFC analyst to provide coverage of the upcoming UFC 322 event. In the lead-up to UFC 322, he claimed that a fighter who is in desperate need of a victory is the best in the promotion.

Chael Sonnen sings Leon Edwards’s praises despite recent struggles

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Sonnen named Leon Edwards the best fighter on the current UFC roster.

“What’s the problem with Leon? It’s been the problem his entire life – he doesn’t know how good he is,” Sonnen said of Edwards.

“Leon has been the best fighter in the UFC for years. Now, he had the world title and he could have kept that eight times longer. There was nobody more surprised the night the head kick was heard around the world when he captured the world title than him, he didn’t think he was going to beat Kamaru Usman that night…

“Leon Edwards is so good, he didn’t think he was going to beat Belal [Muhammad], which is why he didn’t beat Belal. He could have won that fight. I mean, Leon is so good!”

Edwards will face surging contender Carlos Prates this Saturday in a matchup between two dynamic strikers. The former UFC welterweight champion is looking to return to the win column after back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Brady.