Chael Sonnen names UFC 322 star ‘the best fighter in the UFC’ despite two-fight skid

By Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025
Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen named Leon Edwards the best fighter on the roster despite a two-fight skid entering UFC 322.

UFC 322 is just hours away at Madison Square Garden, headlined by a welterweight title matchup between champion Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. The UFC 322 co-main event features a super fight between UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and longtime strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili.

The entire UFC 322 main card features plenty of intriguing fights, including Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales in a fight between two top welterweight contenders. The Maddalena vs. Makhachev winner could potentially face one of the winners on the main card.

Chael Sonnen is in New York City as a UFC analyst to provide coverage of the upcoming UFC 322 event. In the lead-up to UFC 322, he claimed that a fighter who is in desperate need of a victory is the best in the promotion.

Chael Sonnen sings Leon Edwards’s praises despite recent struggles

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Sonnen named Leon Edwards the best fighter on the current UFC roster.

“What’s the problem with Leon? It’s been the problem his entire life – he doesn’t know how good he is,” Sonnen said of Edwards.

“Leon has been the best fighter in the UFC for years. Now, he had the world title and he could have kept that eight times longer. There was nobody more surprised the night the head kick was heard around the world when he captured the world title than him, he didn’t think he was going to beat Kamaru Usman that night…

“Leon Edwards is so good, he didn’t think he was going to beat Belal [Muhammad], which is why he didn’t beat Belal. He could have won that fight. I mean, Leon is so good!”

Edwards will face surging contender Carlos Prates this Saturday in a matchup between two dynamic strikers. The former UFC welterweight champion is looking to return to the win column after back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Brady.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Leon Edwards UFC Videos

Related

Sean Strickland appears at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Brandon Royval at UFC 317

Sean Strickland backs UFC star Brandon Royval's harsh dismissal of fighting at The White House

Curtis Calhoun - November 13, 2025
Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight division has moved on from Shavkat Rakhmonov, says reigning champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov hasn’t been seen in action in a while, and a reigning UFC champion thinks the welterweight division is moving on.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal explains why he's 'grateful' for his first career loss ahead of UFC 322 return

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

Bo Nickal is looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC 322 Fight Week
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena gets advice from champion ahead of UFC 322 clash with Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has gotten some pointers from a current champion before UFC 322.

Leon Edwards UFC Octagon
Sean Brady

Surging welterweight lays out path for Leon Edwards victory at UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

A surging welterweight has revealed what he expects from Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Bo Nickal weigh-in

Bo Nickal responds to fan criticism ahead of return at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025
Leon Edwards UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Leon Edwards isn't bothered by fans overlooking him ahead of UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards isn’t too concerned about fans overlooking him heading into UFC 322 this weekend.

Umar Nurmagomedov enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 311
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC future

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov’s future after his win over Mario Bautista.

Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili
Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 322 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 322, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Zhang Weili, who’s moving up in weight. Heading into the bout, Shevchenko is a -128 favorite, while the challenger is a +100 underdog on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach wants a January UFC return

Dylan Bowker - November 12, 2025

Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts today and his coach ideally would like him to return to the cage to kick off 2026. This was mentioned by Tim Welch during a recent interview that he took part in on The Ariel Helwani Show, as Welch said,