Brandon Royval shuts down fighting at UFC’s card at The White House in X-rated rant

By Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025
Brandon Rovyal in the Octagon at UFC 317, opposite Donald Trump and Dana White cageside at UFC 314

Former UFC title challenger Brandon Royval went on a wild tirade went asked about his interest level in fighting at The White House.

We’re less than a year away from the UFC’s planned card on the south lawn of The White House. Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for a card at The White House, UFC CEO Dana White moved quickly to make his vision come to fruition.

The event has attracted the attention of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and other top stars who have pleaded with White for a slot on the card. Fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the event, which will be attended by domestic and foreign dignitaries and immediate family members.

White has repeatedly admitted that he’s heard from the majority of the UFC roster to call dibs for a fight at the event. But UFC star Brandon Royval isn’t one of them.

Brandon Royval goes on a wild rant against fighting at The White House

During a recent appearance on the In The Arena MMA podcast, Royval sent an X-rated message to White and the matchmakers regarding a potential fight offer to compete at The White House.

“I don’t give a s— about fighting at the f—– White House. I want to fight in front of big crowds! How big can the White House be [compared] to a stadium? That s— outside too?” Royval said.

“I don’t give a f— about any of our political figures right now, and to fight in front of them just seems like some f—— Hunger Games type of f—— s—. I don’t give a f— to fight in front of a bunch of f—— billionaires. Rich people that f—– could give a s— less about me. Probably throwing parlays… I want to fight in front of people who are Raw Dawg fans, are fans of MMA, and who can f—– relate to me!

“F— all these politicians,” Royval continued. “In my opinion, I don’t give a f— about impressing politicians, the presidents, none of them. I really don’t f—– want to go fight in the White House, if I’m being honest. And also, I’m too Mexican-looking. ICE is f—– suspiciously arresting m———-s and who knows? Next thing you know, I’m in Mexico, I don’t even speak Spanish and s—.”

Royval is scheduled to return to the Octagon next month at UFC Vegas 112 against Manel Kape in the promotion’s final main event of 2025.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Royval Dana White UFC Videos

Related

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush believes he has 'the upper hand in pretty much everything' against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 322

Cole Shelton - November 11, 2025
Israel Adesanya is interviewed during UFC 305 media day, opposite Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev facing off on top of the Empire State Building
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares shocking prediction for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared a surprising prediction for the UFC 322 welterweight main event.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Bryce Mitchell explains why he wants 'city boy vs. country boy' fight against Sean O'Malley

Cole Shelton - November 11, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is hoping to fight Sean O’Malley next time out, as he believes it makes the most sense.

Herb Dean inside the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321
Herb Dean

Referee Herb Dean shares significant eye poke rule changes following Tom Aspinall/Ciryl Gane controversy

Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025

Renowned Mixed Martial Arts referee Herb Dean recently revealed details of recent rules meetings between top officials.

Islam Makhachev celebrates after a title win at UFC 311
UFC

UFC legend dismisses Islam Makhachev's GOAT case with title win at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025

Matt Brown believes former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still has a ways to go to prove himself as an all-time great.

Islam Makhachev attends the UFC 311 press conference, opposite Kamaru Usman backstage at UFC 294

Islam Makhachev responds to Kamaru Usman's pleas for next title shot against UFC 322 winner

Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025
Zhang Weili celebrates UFC title defense
Valentina Shevchenko

Zhang Weili reveals her clear 'advantage' over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322

Cole Shelton - November 11, 2025

Zhang Weili expects to have a clear advantage when she moves up in weight to challenge Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

VIDEO | Alex Pereira calls out Jon Jones again in front of Roman Coliseum

Curtis Calhoun - November 11, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t slowing down his callouts of Jon Jones for a potential fight at The White House.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 209
Kyle Daukaus

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 209 with Beneil Dariush and Kyle Daukaus

Cole Shelton - November 11, 2025

The 209th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 322.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov compares beating Conor McGregor to a vacation in the Maldives

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has compared defeating Conor McGregor to taking a vacation in the Maldives.