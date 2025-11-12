Brandon Royval shuts down fighting at UFC’s card at The White House in X-rated rant

Former UFC title challenger Brandon Royval went on a wild tirade went asked about his interest level in fighting at The White House.

We’re less than a year away from the UFC’s planned card on the south lawn of The White House. Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for a card at The White House, UFC CEO Dana White moved quickly to make his vision come to fruition.

The event has attracted the attention of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and other top stars who have pleaded with White for a slot on the card. Fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the event, which will be attended by domestic and foreign dignitaries and immediate family members.

White has repeatedly admitted that he’s heard from the majority of the UFC roster to call dibs for a fight at the event. But UFC star Brandon Royval isn’t one of them.

Brandon Royval goes on a wild rant against fighting at The White House

During a recent appearance on the In The Arena MMA podcast, Royval sent an X-rated message to White and the matchmakers regarding a potential fight offer to compete at The White House.

“I don’t give a s— about fighting at the f—– White House. I want to fight in front of big crowds! How big can the White House be [compared] to a stadium? That s— outside too?” Royval said.

“I don’t give a f— about any of our political figures right now, and to fight in front of them just seems like some f—— Hunger Games type of f—— s—. I don’t give a f— to fight in front of a bunch of f—— billionaires. Rich people that f—– could give a s— less about me. Probably throwing parlays… I want to fight in front of people who are Raw Dawg fans, are fans of MMA, and who can f—– relate to me!

“F— all these politicians,” Royval continued. “In my opinion, I don’t give a f— about impressing politicians, the presidents, none of them. I really don’t f—– want to go fight in the White House, if I’m being honest. And also, I’m too Mexican-looking. ICE is f—– suspiciously arresting m———-s and who knows? Next thing you know, I’m in Mexico, I don’t even speak Spanish and s—.”

Royval is scheduled to return to the Octagon next month at UFC Vegas 112 against Manel Kape in the promotion’s final main event of 2025.