WATCH | Sean O’Malley trains with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 316 title fight

By BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

Sean O’Malley has been training with one of the best fighters in MMA history ahead of his UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley., Israel Adesanya, UFC 316, MMA

UFC 316 goes down on June 7 in Newark, New Jersey. O’Malley will meet Dvalishvili in the main event.

It will be the second time the two bantamweights have met. Their first meeting occurred at UFC 306 last September, when the promotion debuted at the Las Vegas Sphere. On that night, Dvalishvili pitched a shutout, defeating O’Malley by decision to claim the bantamweight title.

Dvalishvili has since defended the title once, handing Umar Nurmagomedov his first loss via decision earlier this year. While O’Malley has not fought since, he is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, and was as competitive with Dvalishvili as anyone, and was granted an immediate rematch.

O’Malley certainly faces a tall order in the UFC 316 sequel. Time will tell if he can pull it off, but he will certainly benefit from getting some rounds in with Israel Adesanya.

See some clips of their training below, as posted by Adesanya on social media, and captured by ESPN MMA:

While Sean O’Malley is gearing up for a title shot, things are less clear for Adesanya.

Adesanya is a former two-time middleweight champ.

He first claimed the interim belt with a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in 2019. He then won undisputed gold with a knockout of Robert Whittaker. After a staggering six title defenses, he lost the belt to future light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira. He then reclaimed the belt from Pereira in an immediate rematch, scoring one of the most dramatic KOs in UFC history, but then surrendered it again in an upset decision loss to Sean Strickland. He then suffered a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis in a bid to reclaim the title. Worse still, in his last fight, he was knocked out by contender Nassourdine Imavov.

His coach has made it clear his future is still up in the air. However, it’s nice to see him helping out active fighters like O’Malley as he mulls over his next move. He should benefit from the experience too.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA

Joe Rogan welcomes UFC star Ilia Topuria to podcast

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025
Marvin Vettori
UFC

Marvin Vettori shares heartfelt message after tragic passing of younger brother: "I will love you until my last breath"

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

Marvin Vettori shared a heartfelt message after his younger brother Patrick Vettori died in a house fire at age 30.

Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry takes credit for Shavkat Rakhmonov's injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 15, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes he had something to do with Shavkat Rakhmonov’s inability to compete for gold at UFC 315.

Amanda Nunes UFC 314
Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes explains wanting to fight Kayla Harrison more than Julianna Pena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 15, 2025

Amanda Nunes appears to be heading for a return to the Octagon at some point, and she’d prefer to fight Kayla Harrison.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC icon wonders if Michael Chandler was worthy of his spot following UFC 314 loss to Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 15, 2025

One former UFC slugger wonders if Michael Chandler was ever truly UFC material.

What's next for the stars of UFC 314?

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025
Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on who Paddy Pimblett could face off against next inside the Octagon.

Colby Covington
Paddy Pimblett

Colby Covington issues a warning to Paddy Pimblett following UFC 314 incident

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Colby Covington has issued a warning to Paddy Pimblett following their backstage altercation following UFC 314 last weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach reveals injury suffered early in UFC 314 fight

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has revealed that his student suffered an injury early in his fight at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2025

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following his defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.