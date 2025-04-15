MMA fans roast jiu jitsu scene in HBO hit The Last of Us

The first season of the HBO series The Last of Us was a massive success. Fans of the original video game loved it, and critics did too.

After an extremely long wait, the second season debuted last weekend. The reception to the first episode was generally quite positive. However, there was one scene in the The Last of Us season two episode one that some fans seemingly didn’t quite buy. Specifically, MMA fans.

In one scene of the new episode, protagonist Ellie is seen practicing jiu jitsu with another character. After an early struggle, Ellie locks up a submission from bottom position, and forces her foe to tap out.

When it comes to jiu jitsu, those in the know seemed to be unconvinced by the sequence. See what fans had to say of the BJJ sequence In the show below: