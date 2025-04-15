MMA fans roast jiu jitsu scene in HBO hit The Last of Us

By BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

The first season of the HBO series The Last of Us was a massive success. Fans of the original video game loved it, and critics did too.

The Last of Us, BJJ, MMA, jiu jitsu

After an extremely long wait, the second season debuted last weekend. The reception to the first episode was generally quite positive. However, there was one scene in the The Last of Us season two episode one that some fans seemingly didn’t quite buy. Specifically, MMA fans.

In one scene of the new episode, protagonist Ellie is seen practicing jiu jitsu with another character. After an early struggle, Ellie locks up a submission from bottom position, and forces her foe to tap out.

When it comes to jiu jitsu, those in the know seemed to be unconvinced by the sequence. See what fans had to say of the BJJ sequence In the show below:

Fans are “clowning” The Last of Us BJJ scene

“That triangle was nowhere near close to being sunk in,” wrote MMA analyst Blaine Henry, who is probably one of the only fans to criticize the scene who actually knows what he’s talking about.

“Everybody is clowning on this scene,” wrote X user Daniel M, another skeptic, whose credentials are unclear. “The issue isn’t that she took him down. The issue is that they didn’t do it in a believable way. Other movies have conveyed the same idea by having the character use weapons, the environment, or simply be more cruel.”

Many other users had critiques of the jiu jitsu scene in The Last of Us, too.

“They literally had to tell him to act like he’s struggling to stand up when she had her legs wrapped around him,” wrote one user. “Dude dragged her like she was a rag doll and you mean to tell me he couldn’t get a good grip and lift her up and slam her on the ground to end her shit? Stahp it.”

“Bruh she tapped him with an omoplata,” wrote another user who claims to be a BJJ black belt, and probably knows what he’s talking about. “What even is this show?”

What did you think of Ellie’s BJJ skills in the first episode of The Last of Us season 2? Were you convinced, or did the show’s choreographers miss the mark? Let us know in the comments.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

