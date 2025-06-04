Joe Pyfer rips Bo Nickal while discussing his first UFC loss: “If anybody got fraud-checked, it’s Bo Nickal”

Joe Pyfer has ripped Bo Nickal after he suffered his first career loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Nickal was a massive favorite but suffered a TKO loss. Although the loss happened a month ago, Pyfer took aim at Nickal as he claims the former All-American wrestler got fraud checked, while he didn’t in his loss to Jack Hermansson.

“I think a lot of people go off my Jack Hermanson fight, which is fine. But that was my first big show, my first big test, walked into it not 100 percent, I had some things going on,” Pyfer said at UFC 316 media day. “It wasn’t my best performance, but I didn’t get rocked. I didn’t get dropped, I didn’t get submitted, I didn’t get fraud checked. Let’s redefine what fraud-checked is. If anyone got fraud-checked, we can say it’s Bo Nickal. He got finished in his first loss. I lost a split decision basically, three rounds to two.”

It was a shot at Bo Nickal for seemingly no reason by Joe Pyfer. But, perhaps he has his eyes on a future fight with Nickal, so he’s laying the groundwork for it.

But, Pyfer makes it clear he wasn’t fraud-checked, and losing to Hermansson in a close fight was a good learning experience for him.