Sean O’Malley’s coach makes prediction for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

UFC star Sean O’Malley’s coach has made an interesting prediction for his student’s rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Tomorrow night, Sean O’Malley will attempt to reclaim his UFC bantamweight championship when he challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the strap at UFC 316. The fight will take place in the main event, and it serves as the second meeting between the pair after Dvalishvili first defeated ‘Suga’ for the belt last year at Noche UFC.

Ever since then, fans have been talking about the possibility of a rematch. We’ve seen Merab successfully defend the title once since then, but for O’Malley, he’s been busy preparing for this exact moment.

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch recently weighed in on the second fight and why it could look quite different from the first.