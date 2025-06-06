Sean O’Malley’s coach makes prediction for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley’s coach has made an interesting prediction for his student’s rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA

Tomorrow night, Sean O’Malley will attempt to reclaim his UFC bantamweight championship when he challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the strap at UFC 316. The fight will take place in the main event, and it serves as the second meeting between the pair after Dvalishvili first defeated ‘Suga’ for the belt last year at Noche UFC.

Ever since then, fans have been talking about the possibility of a rematch. We’ve seen Merab successfully defend the title once since then, but for O’Malley, he’s been busy preparing for this exact moment.

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch recently weighed in on the second fight and why it could look quite different from the first.

O’Malley’s coach looks ahead to Dvalishvili rematch

“It’s gonna be a war,” Welch said of Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 on his YouTube channel.

“We’re planning for a 25-minute battle, but I see Sean cutting his face,” Welch added.

“I see him cutting his face open. Merab shooting at the wrong time. Merab maybe getting wobbled by a shot, taking a shot at the wrong time, getting knee’d up the middle to the lips, maybe to the beak.

“[O’Malley] knees his beak, hurts Merab. Boom, boom, boom… boom. And he starts just to ground and pound. TKO, Sugar Show gets it done. He’s a champion again,” Welch said of O’Malley.

“We got our hands full. We’re prepared…”

Do you agree with this assessment? Does Sean O’Malley have a better chance of victory the second time around and if so, why is that the case? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

