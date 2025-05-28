Sean O’Malley’s coach open to future move to featherweight: “Could hang with a lot of the 145ers”

By Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Sean O’Malley could soon go to featherweight, according to his coach, Tim Welch.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley is set to rematch Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title on June 7 at UFC 316. It’s an intriguing matchup as O’Malley looks to reclaim the bantamweight title he lost to Dvalishvili back in September.

Since the loss, Sean O’Malley has been in training camp and focusing on Merab Dvalishvili. Although the focus is on Dvalishvili, Welch says a move to featherweight is possible in the future, but won’t happen anytime soon.

“It’s definitely possible. There’s still really big fights at bantamweight,” Welch said to Ariel Helwani. “Sean’s 5’11. He walks around at around 160 pounds. If we took 6-7 months to put 3, 4, 5 pounds of muscle on him, he definitely could hang with a lot of the 145ers… Down the line, I think there are a bunch of really big fights for him at 145 and these weight cuts really are brutal.”

Tim Welch says every weight cut is tough, which could entice Sean O’Malley could be a featherweight in the future. But the focus is on Merab Dvalishvili and then getting other big fights at bantamweight.

Coach: Sean O’Malley feels pressure ahead of UFC 316 fight

Before any talk of what’s next for Sean O’Malley, he must first face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.

Given it’s an immediate rematch for O’Malley, if he loses, it will take a long time for ‘Suga’ to get another crack at Dvalishvili. However, the focus isn’t on that as it’s on doing what he does best to get him in the best spot to win.

“It does have a pressure attached to it. Sean feels the pressure. Thinking about that, thinking about what if I lose, thinking about what if I win is pointless. Focus on what I can control… We are focusing on what we can control, and there are ways we can lose this fight and ways we can win this fight,” Welch said.

Sean O’Malley is 18-2 and one NC and coming off the loss to Dvalishvili. Before that, he beat Marlon Vera by decision to defend his belt for the only time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, MMA, Alex Pereira

UFC legend Chuck Liddell names favorite 'real fighter' in modern MMA

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025
Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Retired MMA veteran defends UFC over reported booking of Movsar Evloev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

A retired MMA veteran has come to the UFC’s defense amid criticism of how the promotion has handled Movsar Evloev.

Alex Pereira Octagon side
Magomed Ankalaev

Sean Strickland reveals what Alex Pereira can do to dethrone Magomed Ankalaev in rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder believes he knows what Alex Pereira can do to defeat Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC fans have lost interest in Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

Do UFC fans no longer care about whether or not Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall happens?

UFC glove, MMA
UFC

UFC to make major change to fight gear for debuting athletes

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

UFC newcomers are going to look a little bit different going forward.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL

UFC vet Kevin Lee booked for short-notice PFL debut against fearsome Russian champ

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025
Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Cory Sandhagen shares his thoughts on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev matchup: “It’s a hot take”

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

UFC contender Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on a possible showdown between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makahchev.

Jon Jones, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jon Jones reacts to Nate Diaz’s wild brawl over in Thailand

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on the brawl that led to Nate Diaz being thrown off the TV show he was filming.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier explains why he truly believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall actually taking place.

Darren Till and Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Darren Till shuts down talk of possible Mike Perry fight

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has given his updated thoughts on a potential showdown between himself and Mike Perry.