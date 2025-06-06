Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix reveal they’re open to fighting each other

Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix, who are training partners, have revealed they’d be open to the possibility of fighting each other.

This weekend, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley. In addition to that, former Bellator star Patchy Mix will finally make his UFC debut when he battles Mario Bautista on the same UFC 316 card. As you can imagine, given the star power of both men, there’s already been talk of them potentially colliding at some point in the future.

Of course, in order for that to happen, a lot of pieces have to fall into place. One of the concerns was that because they’re training partners, Dvalishvili and Mix wouldn’t be interested in meeting in the middle of the Octagon.

As it turns out, as per the men themselves, Dvalishvili vs Mix is something they’re both open to if the stars align.



