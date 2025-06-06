Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix reveal they’re open to fighting each other

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix, who are training partners, have revealed they’d be open to the possibility of fighting each other.

Patchy Mix

This weekend, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley. In addition to that, former Bellator star Patchy Mix will finally make his UFC debut when he battles Mario Bautista on the same UFC 316 card. As you can imagine, given the star power of both men, there’s already been talk of them potentially colliding at some point in the future.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley’s coach makes prediction for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Of course, in order for that to happen, a lot of pieces have to fall into place. One of the concerns was that because they’re training partners, Dvalishvili and Mix wouldn’t be interested in meeting in the middle of the Octagon.

As it turns out, as per the men themselves, Dvalishvili vs Mix is something they’re both open to if the stars align.

Dvalishvili and Mix are open to fighting each other

Dvalishvili: “We are friends. We are training together. It’s not the same as it was between me and Aljo (Sterling). If the time comes, we will fight each other. It’s nothing personal. He’s fighting for his family, I’m fighting for my family and my team. That’s all good. I wish him good luck in his fight, and hopefully I’m going to win this fight against Sean O’Malley, and we’ll see from there.”

Mix: “So I wanted to tell him, as a man, ‘I might come over. I want to let you know so that maybe we can distance training. If it’s for the belt, you know, I’d love to’ because I’m a world champion coming over, and I’m one of the most highly credentialed world champions to ever come over.

Mix: “So I know I’m not that far, maybe a win or two from the belt. I wanted to let him know to give him a heads up – not like one day he wakes up and he’s shocked by that. He had an awesome reaction, super respectful. I have a family, he has a family. He respects that this is my goal, to be the best in the world.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Patchy Mix UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA

Sean O’Malley’s coach makes prediction for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025
Kron Gracie
UFC

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights removed from roster

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights that have been removed from the roster during a recent round of cuts.

Jon Jones press conference
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones implies that he may "give up" UFC heavyweight championship

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has implied that he may end up surrendering the belt in the near future.

Vicente Luque
Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque says Kevin Holland will prove if he's "ready or not for war" at UFC 316: "I'm excited"

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Vicente Luque is looking to prove he still can get into wars.

Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison title fight

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, the women’s bantamweight title is up for grabs as Julianna Pena defends her belt against Kayla Harrison. Heading into the fight, Pena is a massive +450 underdog while the challenger is a -720 favorite on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA

MMA insider claims 'cheap' Sean O'Malley is cutting corners in UFC 316 training camp

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025
Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland expecting a "barn burner" against Vicente Luque at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Kevin Holland is excited to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 316 as he’s expecting a very fan-friendly fight.

Robert Whittaker, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, MMA
Robert Whittaker

Former UFC champ Robert Whittaker responds to trash talk from ‘emotional’ Yair Rodriguez

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has responded to a bit of trash talk from a fairly surprising source: featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez.

Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley will both have a 'tough night' at UFC Atlanta

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

One longtime UFC welterweight believes Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley will be no cakewalk for either fighter.

Ilia Topuria press conference
UFC

Ilia Topuria doesn't care who's next if he wins lightweight title at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

Ilia Topuria believes all lightweight contenders are in for a rude awakening following UFC 317.