Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix reveal they’re open to fighting each other
Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix, who are training partners, have revealed they’d be open to the possibility of fighting each other.
This weekend, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley. In addition to that, former Bellator star Patchy Mix will finally make his UFC debut when he battles Mario Bautista on the same UFC 316 card. As you can imagine, given the star power of both men, there’s already been talk of them potentially colliding at some point in the future.
Of course, in order for that to happen, a lot of pieces have to fall into place. One of the concerns was that because they’re training partners, Dvalishvili and Mix wouldn’t be interested in meeting in the middle of the Octagon.
As it turns out, as per the men themselves, Dvalishvili vs Mix is something they’re both open to if the stars align.
Dvalishvili and Mix are open to fighting each other
Dvalishvili: “We are friends. We are training together. It’s not the same as it was between me and Aljo (Sterling). If the time comes, we will fight each other. It’s nothing personal. He’s fighting for his family, I’m fighting for my family and my team. That’s all good. I wish him good luck in his fight, and hopefully I’m going to win this fight against Sean O’Malley, and we’ll see from there.”
Mix: “So I wanted to tell him, as a man, ‘I might come over. I want to let you know so that maybe we can distance training. If it’s for the belt, you know, I’d love to’ because I’m a world champion coming over, and I’m one of the most highly credentialed world champions to ever come over.
Mix: “So I know I’m not that far, maybe a win or two from the belt. I wanted to let him know to give him a heads up – not like one day he wakes up and he’s shocked by that. He had an awesome reaction, super respectful. I have a family, he has a family. He respects that this is my goal, to be the best in the world.”
