Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights removed from roster

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights that have been removed from the roster during a recent round of cuts.

Kron Gracie

As we know, it isn’t exactly uncommon for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to release fighters. It happens pretty frequently and although it isn’t the most enjoyable part of being a fan, sometimes, it’s warranted. Case in point: Kron Gracie is reportedly no longer part of the promotion.

RELATED: Kron Gracie responds to criticism over his fight with Bryce Mitchell being on the UFC 310 main card

Despite the value in his surname, Kron Gracie was never able to reach the heights that many had expected him to. In fact, he didn’t ever really come close. He ended his UFC run with a 5-3 professional mixed martial arts record and last December, he was beaten pretty convincingly via slam by Bryce Mitchell. Since then, the 36-year-old has had a lot of people telling him he should depart the UFC.

As per the following reports, it seems as if the company listened.

 

Gracie is among three fighters removed from UFC roster

In addition to Gracie getting the boot, Hakeem Dawodu and Connor Matthews have also been given their marching orders. While the UFC rarely makes any kind of announcement about releases like this, it certainly grabs the attention of the fans. Hopefully, in the case of all three, they’re able to go on to bigger and better things as they prepare for the next chapter of their careers.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Kron Gracie? Are there any other fighters in your mind that shouldn’t be part of the company anymore? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

