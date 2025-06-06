Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights removed from roster

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights that have been removed from the roster during a recent round of cuts.

As we know, it isn’t exactly uncommon for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to release fighters. It happens pretty frequently and although it isn’t the most enjoyable part of being a fan, sometimes, it’s warranted. Case in point: Kron Gracie is reportedly no longer part of the promotion.

Despite the value in his surname, Kron Gracie was never able to reach the heights that many had expected him to. In fact, he didn’t ever really come close. He ended his UFC run with a 5-3 professional mixed martial arts record and last December, he was beaten pretty convincingly via slam by Bryce Mitchell. Since then, the 36-year-old has had a lot of people telling him he should depart the UFC.

As per the following reports, it seems as if the company listened.