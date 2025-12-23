Sean O’Malley praises ‘inspiring’ Jake Paul after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Sean O’Malley called Jake Paul “inspiring” in the wake of his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last week.

On Friday night, Jake Paul fell short in his attempt to shock the world. He went head to head with Anthony Joshua in a sanctioned heavyweight boxing match, and while he was able to avoid the big shot for long spells, he ultimately fell to a sixth round knockout defeat at the hands of the former world champion.

RELATED: UFC Hall of Famer grateful Jake Paul stayed down after Anthony Joshua broke his jaw

It was confirmed in the aftermath of the fight that Paul had suffered a broken jaw, for which he has recently had successful surgery. Despite such a devastating loss, it definitely seems like ‘The Problem Child’ is planning on getting back in there once he’s fully healed, and he will almost certainly have a big name in front of him too.

In a recent video on his channel, the aforementioned Sean O’Malley explained what he felt was inspiring about Paul vs Joshua.

O’Malley praises Paul after Joshua defeat

“Anthony Joshua got the job done. Jake did good,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “Jake fought his heart out, pushed past fatigue, showed his heart – a lot to be proud of if you’re Jake Paul. He was supposed to fight Gervonta Davis, which would have been f*cking crazy. I would have loved to see that. I don’t think it really makes Jake’s stock go down at all in the boxing world.

“He landed a couple of big punches. Dude, Jake has a f*cking chin on him. That was the right hand that knocked out Francis (Ngannou). As a fighter, entertainer, I feel like it’s inspiring to watch Jake do what he did, to sell out Kaseya Center and fight Anthony Joshua live on Netflix, make that much f*cking money doing it – inspiring.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie