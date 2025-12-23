Aljamain Sterling calls out big featherweight contenders for fights in 2026

By Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025
Aljamain Sterling posing

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants some big fights in the featherweight division next year.

As we know, once upon a time, Aljamain Sterling was the UFC bantamweight champion. However, after losing the belt to Sean O’Malley, he opted to make the move back up to 145 pounds. He’s gone 2-1 since then, but at the age of 36, it certainly feels like the clock is ticking if he’s serious about making a push to become a two-weight world champion.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling shares controversial take on Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 323 loss

Sterling has called out a few names in recent times, and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that he’s hungry to get something booked sooner rather than later. Given that Alexander Volkanovski will be busy defending the belt against Diego Lopes in his next outing, it makes sense for Aljamain to try and get another win under his belt and cement his claim for a title opportunity.

In a recent clip, Sterling had the following to say about a few top featherweight names that he could fight.

 

Sterling wants big featherweight fights next year

“Lerone Murphy, I’m ready for you, February or even March in your hometown,” Sterling told Home of Fight. “Bring the heat, I’m ready. Yair Rodriguez, I’m ready. Movsar Evloev, I won that fight. I’m ready – bring the heat.

“I’m ready for all you suckers. I’m ready to fight. Tell Dana White to get you guys ready. If you want to go to the White House, I’ll go to the White House, too and beat you motherf*ckers up. At the end of the day, I’m here to make motherf*cking money, baby. I’m 36 and I ain’t getting younger. Let’s do this sh*t.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling UFC

Related

David Dvorak

David Dvorak expecting a 'chess match' against Zhalgas Zhumagulov for flyweight title at OKTAGON 81

Cole Shelton - December 23, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, UFC, MMA
Paddy Pimblett

Luke Rockhold questions Paddy Pimblett's push to UFC interim title shot

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has questioned Paddy Pimblett’s recent push to a UFC interim lightweight title shot.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Sean O'Malley praises 'inspiring' Jake Paul after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Sean O’Malley called Jake Paul “inspiring” in the wake of his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last week.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's manager 'confused' by Ilia Topuria's conduct amidst indefinite UFC hiatus

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s recent interviews drew the attention of former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s team amidst his absence.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan slams Ilia Topuria after absent UFC lightweight champ's X-rated rant

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and top contender Arman Tsarukyan continue to go at it from afar.

Robert Whittaker hits mitts at UFC practice

Robert Whittaker not opposed to boxing once UFC run is over

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 22, 2025
Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria discusses his submission threat ahead of possible Islam Makhachev fight

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria has discussed his submission prowess and how he could use it in a possible showdown against Islam Makhachev.

Tony Ferguson Misfits Boxing
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals severe injury he endured during UFC losing streak

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

Tony Ferguson has revealed a big injury problem he was dealing with in the midst of his losing streak in the UFC.

Maycee Barber gets her hands wrapped backstage ahead of her scheduled fight vs. Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber calls for rematch against Alexa Grasso in February

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has called for a rematch against Alexa Grasso in February next year.

Jorge Masvidal UFC Walkout
Jorge Masvidal

Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal roasts Ian Machado Garry for comments on Kamaru Usman

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 21, 2025

Jorge Masvidal is coming to the defense of Kamaru Usman amid recent comments from Ian Machado Garry.