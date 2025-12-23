Aljamain Sterling calls out big featherweight contenders for fights in 2026

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants some big fights in the featherweight division next year.

As we know, once upon a time, Aljamain Sterling was the UFC bantamweight champion. However, after losing the belt to Sean O’Malley, he opted to make the move back up to 145 pounds. He’s gone 2-1 since then, but at the age of 36, it certainly feels like the clock is ticking if he’s serious about making a push to become a two-weight world champion.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling shares controversial take on Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 323 loss

Sterling has called out a few names in recent times, and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that he’s hungry to get something booked sooner rather than later. Given that Alexander Volkanovski will be busy defending the belt against Diego Lopes in his next outing, it makes sense for Aljamain to try and get another win under his belt and cement his claim for a title opportunity.

In a recent clip, Sterling had the following to say about a few top featherweight names that he could fight.

😤👀 Aljamain Sterling calls out Featherweight division for a fight in February/March: “Lerone Murphy, I am ready fo you! February or March in your home town. Bring the heat, I am ready. Yair Rodriguez, I am ready!

Movsar Evloev, I won that fight! I am ready for all you… pic.twitter.com/db1qO3T5T2 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 21, 2025

Sterling wants big featherweight fights next year

“Lerone Murphy, I’m ready for you, February or even March in your hometown,” Sterling told Home of Fight. “Bring the heat, I’m ready. Yair Rodriguez, I’m ready. Movsar Evloev, I won that fight. I’m ready – bring the heat.

“I’m ready for all you suckers. I’m ready to fight. Tell Dana White to get you guys ready. If you want to go to the White House, I’ll go to the White House, too and beat you motherf*ckers up. At the end of the day, I’m here to make motherf*cking money, baby. I’m 36 and I ain’t getting younger. Let’s do this sh*t.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie