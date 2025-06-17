Sean O’Malley opens up on ’embarassing’ realization after watching Cody Garbrandt fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley had an embarrassing realization after watching Cody Garbrandt fight last Saturday.

O’Malley saw Garbrandt lose to Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta, which was his second-straight loss. In the fight, Garbrandt was sporting a new look with some face tattoos and braided hair, which gave O’Malley an embarrassing realization.

“I saw Cody Garbrandt saying I looked like sh*t against Merab. That dude looked sharp in his fight. That’s all I’ll say. You know what was annoying? When I saw his hair was braided, and he’s got those face tattoos, I was like, ‘F*ck, that’s how people see me.’ It was just so embarrassing,” O’Malley said to Ariel Helwani. “Oh God, I need to f*****g get a new look. That was embarrassing. I was like, ‘Holy shut.’ That was an eye-opener. I was like, ‘God damnit it, that’s how people probably look at me.’ It was embarrassing.”

Of course, Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt have taken shots at one another in the past. It’s a fight that has been out there, but after Garbrandt lost to an unranked Barcelos, it doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon, even though ‘Suga’ has lost back-to-back fights.