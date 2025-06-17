Sean O’Malley opens up on ’embarassing’ realization after watching Cody Garbrandt fight

By Cole Shelton - June 17, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley had an embarrassing realization after watching Cody Garbrandt fight last Saturday.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal

O’Malley saw Garbrandt lose to Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta, which was his second-straight loss. In the fight, Garbrandt was sporting a new look with some face tattoos and braided hair, which gave O’Malley an embarrassing realization.

“I saw Cody Garbrandt saying I looked like sh*t against Merab. That dude looked sharp in his fight. That’s all I’ll say. You know what was annoying? When I saw his hair was braided, and he’s got those face tattoos, I was like, ‘F*ck, that’s how people see me.’ It was just so embarrassing,” O’Malley said to Ariel Helwani. “Oh God, I need to f*****g get a new look. That was embarrassing. I was like, ‘Holy shut.’ That was an eye-opener. I was like, ‘God damnit it, that’s how people probably look at me.’ It was embarrassing.”

Of course, Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt have taken shots at one another in the past. It’s a fight that has been out there, but after Garbrandt lost to an unranked Barcelos, it doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon, even though ‘Suga’ has lost back-to-back fights.

Sean O’Malley knows who he wants to fight next

Sean O’Malley is coming off a submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title.

It was his second-straight loss, and now ‘Suga’ will likely have to win multiple fights to get another title shot. Although O’Malley says he knows who he wants to fight next, he isn’t saying it, as he says he isn’t thinking about fighting for a bit.

“Yes,” he said when asked if he knows who he wants to fight next. “I mean, we’ll see. We’ll see how I feel this week. Just depends on how I feel. The date depends on how I feel. There’s a lot to unravel. As of right now, I’m chilling, recovering, hanging out.”

O’Malley is 18-3 and one NC as a pro and coming off back-to-back losses to Dvalishvili.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cody Garbrandt Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, UFC

Filmmaker acquires rights for biopic about record-breaking former UFC champion Charles Oliveira

BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White
Jon Jones

UFC boss Dana White promises Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall answers 'in the next couple weeks'

BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White is promising fans a decisive answer about a long-awaited fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall “in the next couple weeks.”

Edson Barboza, UFC 319
UFC

Edson Barboza set to return to the lightweight division at UFC 319

BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025

After a long run in the UFC featherweight division, Edson Barboza is headed up to lightweight.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319
UFC

Nassourdine Imavov bails on UFC 319 backup duties: 'Conditions changed'

BJ Penn Staff - June 17, 2025

The UFC 319 main event no longer has a backup fighter, as Nassourdine Imavov has shrugged off his commitment to the role.

Ben Askren
UFC

Ben Askren may need a lung transplant as he remains on a ventilator, his wife reveals

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2025

Ben Askren remains in the hospital and may need a lung transplant.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals who he thinks is a future UFC champion: 'This guy's scary'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili punches Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov won't lose sleep if he doesn't get Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to share the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili again, but he won’t beg for it.

Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou damaged his legacy after leaving UFC, says former MMA slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Was Francis Ngannou’s legacy tarnished by his boxing venture?

Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev
Kamaru Usman

Islam Makhachev's coach believes Kamaru Usman title fight is possible

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez is of the belief that a fight against Kamaru Usman could be possible in the future.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Joe Rogan has high praise for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had great things to say about UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.