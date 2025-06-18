Superlek fueled by “new motivation” following setback to Nabil Anane

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to bounce back stronger than ever.

The Thai striker suffered a surprising defeat in March at ONE 172 inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. He lost to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane in a non-title affair after being stripped of the weight bracket’s crown for failing to make the championship weight.

The setback marked a rare stumble for “The Kicking Machine.” But it has only served to fuel his fire. Superlek is now more determined than ever to reclaim his standing. He believes the loss will ultimately benefit his career trajectory.

The 28-year-old striker has used the defeat as motivation for improvement. He acknowledges the level of competition continues to rise around him. That reality has pushed him to evolve his own skill set accordingly.

“This time, I’m coming back with a lot of new motivation and new goals. I’m full of motivation this time,” Superlek said.

“I see a lot of people have made so much improvement. And I see plenty of room for improvement for me.”

