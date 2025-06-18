Superlek fueled by “new motivation” following setback to Nabil Anane
ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to bounce back stronger than ever.
The Thai striker suffered a surprising defeat in March at ONE 172 inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. He lost to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane in a non-title affair after being stripped of the weight bracket’s crown for failing to make the championship weight.
The setback marked a rare stumble for “The Kicking Machine.” But it has only served to fuel his fire. Superlek is now more determined than ever to reclaim his standing. He believes the loss will ultimately benefit his career trajectory.
The 28-year-old striker has used the defeat as motivation for improvement. He acknowledges the level of competition continues to rise around him. That reality has pushed him to evolve his own skill set accordingly.
“This time, I’m coming back with a lot of new motivation and new goals. I’m full of motivation this time,” Superlek said.
“I see a lot of people have made so much improvement. And I see plenty of room for improvement for me.”
Superlek credits Anane’s evolution, vows revenge in potential trilogy
ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9’s defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane saw a significant shift in their rivalry.
When they first met at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, Superlek dominated to score a first-round knockout win. He showcased his superior experience and technical prowess to shine against the 6-foot-4 striker.
But Anane’s rapid development caught the Thai legend off guard in their March rematch. The Algerian-Thai striker had clearly made substantial improvements. His power and timing were noticeably sharper than their first meeting.
Superlek was genuinely impressed by his opponent’s growth between bouts. He recognized that Anane had evolved into a completely different fighter. However, Superlek believes his experience and adaptability will be key factors in any future trilogy bout.
“Now, he is much stronger,” he said.
“But I want to do my best in my own way, in my own style against Nabil.”