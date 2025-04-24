Top UFC welterweight makes striking claim on Shavkat Rakhmonov’s resume compared to his

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Sean Brady has made a bold statement on where he stands in the UFC welterweight division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Brady is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career thus far. His elite grappling led him to a submission finish over former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards. What made the dominant win even more impressive is the fact that Brady pulled it off in enemy territory.

The Philadelphia native is now the No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight, and he’s made quite the claim in terms of how his resume stacks up with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Brady’s More Deserving of Title Shot Than Shavkat?

During an interview with Damon Martin for MMAFighting.com, Sean Brady discussed the UFC welterweight title picture. Champion Belal Muhammad is set for a title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10. Many expect Shavkat Rakhmonov to challenge the winner.

If you ask Brady, he’s more deserving of a UFC welterweight title shot than Rakhmonov.

“I am the No. 1 contender,” Brady told MMA Fighting. “There’s a 1 next to my name so I am the No. 1 contender. Shavkat’s No. 2, even though they said he’s getting the title shot next but if you look at who he’s beaten as of late and who I’ve beaten, it should be me.”

Brady will be in attendance for the title clash between Muhammad and Maddalena. If Rakhmonov can’t heal in time to face the winner, Brady has no problem taking the spot that he believes is rightfully his.

“I’m not going to wait around for something that’s not guaranteed,” Brady said. “So if the UFC wants to do me and Shavkat, I’m fine with that. I know I’m the best fighter in the world, on this planet, so if I have to go beat Shavkat and then fight for the belt, I’m cool with that.

“But I’m going to the fight May 10. If the UFC says to me, hey, you’re next, then that’s what next but if they have different plans, we’ll figure it out.”

Brady’s willingness to stay active no matter what’s next is sure to please the UFC brass. It could even give Brady what he wants sooner rather than later.

