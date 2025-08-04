Islam Makhachev teases the beginning of fight camp for rumored Jack Della Maddalena fight

By Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025

Islam Makhachev has teased the beginning of his fight camp for his heavily rumored showdown with Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia

As we know, Islam Makhachev is gearing up for a run in the UFC’s welterweight division. Given the success he’s been able to have at 155 pounds, it certainly seems like he’s destined for a title shot straight away. If he gets his wish, which certainly seems like the direction we’re heading in, he will battle reigning welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena for the strap.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s view on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight future

While some are automatically assuming that Makhachev will win, it’s not going to be that easy. Even Khabib Nurmagomedov has stressed that this is likely to be the toughest test of Islam’s career. One reason for that could be the size difference, but as we saw from JDM against Belal Muhammad, he’s also pretty good when it comes to shutting down the takedown ability of his opponents.

In a recent social media post, Makhachev hinted that he could be on the verge of kickstarting his training camp, although no official date for this contest has been announced as of yet.

 

Makhachev is ready

“Finished the vacation with a horse ride. Let’s work.”

It’s certainly not going to be easy for Islam to get over the finish line here. In equal measure, Della Maddalena will know the scale of the task that awaits him.

Do you believe Islam Makhachev will be able to win the gold and become a two-weight world champion in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

