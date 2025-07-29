George Jarvis dismisses Regian Eersel’s credentials: “He’s not a Muay Thai fighter”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2025

George “G-Unit” Jarvis is cutting through the hype like a perfectly timed knee through guard. The English challenger sees Regian Eersel‘s championship reign as kickboxing smoke and mirrors and he’s aiming to expose him with real Muay Thai.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85

Jarvis faces Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old challenger confronts a Dutch-Surinamese champion riding a nine-year unbeaten streak.

Most fighters approach Eersel like he’s some mythical creature, but Jarvis? He’s watching tape and believes those Dutch kickboxing habits will stick out when real clinch work starts flying.

Jarvis plans to drag Eersel into deep Muay Thai waters where 4-ounce gloves become weapons of mass destruction in the clinch.

“Everyone forgets as well. He’s not a Muay Thai fighter. He’s obviously fought Muay Thai for a long time, but you only got to look at his style. He’s a kickboxer. But when you’re fighting Muay Thai, it’s a different ball game, especially in small gloves, when I can grab him and elbow him and clinch him up,” he said.

“I’ve been a Muay Thai fighter for twenty plus years, so he can’t beat my Muay Thai just after an eight-week camp. That’s where my confidence comes from.”

George Jarvis maps out championship destruction plan

George Jarvis studied Sinsamut Klinmee’s two near-misses against Eersel like a graduate student cramming for finals. Frankly, he’s convinced he brings sharper tools to this particular job. Sinsamut showed Eersel bleeds red like everyone else but lacked finishing power when opportunities presented themselves.

Jarvis sees himself as the upgraded version; the same tactical awareness, but better execution. His timeline involves absorbing Eersel’s early aggression like a heavy bag, then unleashing hell when the champion’s rhythm stutters.

“I believe I’m better than Sinsamut. I believe I bring more to the table than Sinsamut,” he said.

“If I had to put my money on it, he’s going to come out and try to stick it on me early. I’m going to absorb a bit of his punishment to start off with and then come back. And I reckon I’ll finish him by round three.”

