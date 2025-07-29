George Jarvis dismisses Regian Eersel’s credentials: “He’s not a Muay Thai fighter”

George “G-Unit” Jarvis is cutting through the hype like a perfectly timed knee through guard. The English challenger sees Regian Eersel‘s championship reign as kickboxing smoke and mirrors and he’s aiming to expose him with real Muay Thai.

Jarvis faces Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old challenger confronts a Dutch-Surinamese champion riding a nine-year unbeaten streak.

Most fighters approach Eersel like he’s some mythical creature, but Jarvis? He’s watching tape and believes those Dutch kickboxing habits will stick out when real clinch work starts flying.

Jarvis plans to drag Eersel into deep Muay Thai waters where 4-ounce gloves become weapons of mass destruction in the clinch.

“Everyone forgets as well. He’s not a Muay Thai fighter. He’s obviously fought Muay Thai for a long time, but you only got to look at his style. He’s a kickboxer. But when you’re fighting Muay Thai, it’s a different ball game, especially in small gloves, when I can grab him and elbow him and clinch him up,” he said.

“I’ve been a Muay Thai fighter for twenty plus years, so he can’t beat my Muay Thai just after an eight-week camp. That’s where my confidence comes from.”