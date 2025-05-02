Robbie Lawler provides retirement update after testing pool speculation

UFC legend Robbie Lawler has provided an update on his future after speculation that he was still in the drug testing pool.

When you talk about some of the toughest guys to have ever fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Robbie Lawler has to be up there. The man known as ‘Ruthless’ has been involved in some of the most iconic fights in the promotion’s history, including against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit. In the present day, though, he is happily retired from mixed martial arts after his fairytale knockout win against Niko Price.

RELATED: Robbie Lawler provides retirement update amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry: “Never say never”

Recently, however, there have been reports suggesting that Lawler is still in the UFC’s anti-doping testing pool. Given that he’s now 43 years of age, many have wondered why that would be the case.

In a recent interview, Lawler decided to clear things up.