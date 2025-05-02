Robbie Lawler provides retirement update after testing pool speculation

By Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC legend Robbie Lawler has provided an update on his future after speculation that he was still in the drug testing pool.

Robbie Lawler

When you talk about some of the toughest guys to have ever fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Robbie Lawler has to be up there. The man known as ‘Ruthless’ has been involved in some of the most iconic fights in the promotion’s history, including against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit. In the present day, though, he is happily retired from mixed martial arts after his fairytale knockout win against Niko Price.

RELATED: Robbie Lawler provides retirement update amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry: “Never say never”

Recently, however, there have been reports suggesting that Lawler is still in the UFC’s anti-doping testing pool. Given that he’s now 43 years of age, many have wondered why that would be the case.

In a recent interview, Lawler decided to clear things up.

Lawler provides update on fighting future

“All that was is like they tested me at a time where there was a whole bunch of people at the gym, so it went out there like, ‘Oh, it looks like Robbie got tested,’” Lawler said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I got tested months ago, too. Months before that.’ Yeah, I’m still there getting tested.

“But I’m retired. I am in the pool.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

At this point in his career, Robbie Lawler has nothing left to prove. He has already gone above and beyond to entertain the masses over the course of the last few decades, and although that itch to compete will always be there, we’d like to think he doesn’t exactly need it. Either way, if there’s anything to confirm, we imagine it’ll come out sooner rather than later.

What’s your favorite memory from the iconic career of Robbie Lawler? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

