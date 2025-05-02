Cory Sandhagen reveals that a fight against Dominick Cruz almost happened

By Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has revealed that a fight between him and Dominick Cruz almost came to fruition.

Dominick Cruz

While he may now be retired, the impact of Dominick Cruz in the world of mixed martial arts cannot be understated. He is one of the most iconic bantamweight fighters of all time, and someone who was a pioneer in the sport – especially in the lower men’s weight classes. Yes, his career was derailed pretty significantly as a result of his many injuries, but that doesn’t take away from what he was able to accomplish.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen confident he’ll get a title shot after he beat Deiveson Figueiredo “impressively” at UFC Des Moines

Cruz fought people from different generations at 135 pounds and he did so across many, many years. Nowadays he’s enjoying life as an analyst/commentator, with the current crop of bantamweight stars thriving in the UFC. That includes Cory Sandhagen, who is set to return to the cage tomorrow night to battle Deiveson Figueiredo.

In his media commitments this week, Sandhagen revealed that there was actually a plan in place for him to square off with Cruz once upon a time.

Sandhagen confirms past Cruz fight fans

“There was always kind of like, ‘Hey, we’re going to try to do you and Cruz, we’re going to try to do you and Cruz,'” Sandhagen said during Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 67 media day.

“And yeah, it never happened. It sucks that it never happened. It’s always one that I really wanted to have. I mean, I would have loved to have that fight. I really looked up to Cruz growing up. Even when I watched my old fights, I’m like, ‘Damn, I look like Dominick Cruz.’ I’ve changed a lot since then, but I always looked up to that guy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who would you have backed to win this fight if it had happened? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Cory Sandhagen Dominick Cruz UFC

