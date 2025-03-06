Ilia Topuria teases massive fight announcement is on the way: “You won’t believe it.”

By Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria hopes to have his next fight announced soon.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria

‘El Matador’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a stunning knockout win over Max Holloway in October. Following that stoppage victory at UFC 308, Ilia Topuria teased a move up to the lightweight division. While Dana White publicly shot down the possibility of the featherweight moving up so quickly, he seemingly made a u-turn on that idea.

Last month, Ilia Topuria vacated his UFC featherweight title. As a result, former champion Alexander Volkanovski will meet Diego Lopes in April, to crown the division’s next king. However, much is still unknown about Topuria’s future. As of now, the hard-hitting Spaniard hasn’t booked his next bout.

However, that will likely change shortly. Taking to X earlier today, Ilia Topuria released a brief post. According to the former UFC featherweight champion, fans “won’t believe” his next fight. While Topuria didn’t say who his next opponent will be, he hinted that the announcement should be made soon.

RELATED: MAGOMED ANKALAEV BELIEVES ALEX PEREIRA WAS “PROTECTED” AHEAD OF UFC 313 FIGHT: “PICKS HIS OPPONENTS”

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria teases upcoming fight announcement

Obviously, a fight between Ilia Topuria and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is what many fans expect. As of now, the Russian is currently unbooked, and fresh off a first-round submission win over Renato Moicano in January. Following that bout, Dana White stated that “something special” was being planned for the lightweight.

However, Islam Makhachev and his team have publicly lobbied against the Ilia Topuria bout. Taking to social media last month amid rumors of a fight against ‘El Matador’, the UFC champion’s manager downplayed a bout against the former featherweight. With that in mind, it’s difficult to see Topuria fighting Makhachev next.

[Ilia] Topuria vs. Dustin[Poirier]/Charles [Oliveira] contender fight, to prove he’s legit lightweight.” Makhachev’s manager Rizvan Magomedov wrote on X last month. “So we don’t have to defeat another ‘small featherweight’ We need big fight that make sense for everyone. We already gave chances to featherweight champ that was reigning for long time.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC featherweight champion? Who do you want to see Ilia Topuria fight next? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Anderson Silva

UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva reveals he'll "never retire" ahead of 50th birthday: "I'm not done fighting"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025
Rob Font, UFC Seattle
UFC

UFC Seattle salaries revealed: Rob Font leads the way as nine fighters pocket six-figures

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

The UFC was in Seattle on February 22 and the salaries for the event have now been disclosed and Rob Font led the way.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira was "protected" ahead of UFC 313 fight: "Picks his opponents"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

Light-heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev has fired shots at Alex Pereira ahead of their UFC 313 headliner.

Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker calls out Arman Tsarukyan for International Fight Week clash at UFC 317: "This kid is unreal"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker wants to settle the score with Arman Tsarukyan.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

WATCH | Tony Ferguson shares unique training footage ahead of Dillon Danis fight

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

Tony Ferguson shared unique training footage ahead of his fight against Dillon Danis.

King Green

King Green reflects on loss to Paddy Pimblett: 'I felt like I lost a Super Bowl'

Fernando Quiles - March 6, 2025
Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano explains why he isn't fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

Fernando Quiles - March 6, 2025

Renato Moicano has shared why he won’t be the one fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 on Saturday.

Colby Covington Themba Gorimbo
UFC

Colby Covington gets response from Themba Gorimbo after close call at UFC PI

Fernando Quiles - March 6, 2025

Themba Gorimbo has responded to Colby Covington avoiding him at the UFC Performance Institute.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Paul Felder

Paul Felder explains why it looks like Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has explained why it seems, at least to him, as if Jon Jones is ducking a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC star Rafael Fiziev hopes that Justin Gaethje comes ready for war when they collide at UFC 313 this weekend.