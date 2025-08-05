Anthony Hernandez not worried about looming title shot with win at UFC Vegas 109: ‘This game is crazy’

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

Anthony Hernandez knows he’s closing in on a title shot at middleweight.

Anthony Hernandez

Hernandez is set to headline UFC Vegas 109 on Saturday against Roman Dolidze in a pivotal middleweight fight. Heading into the fight, Hernandez is a sizeable -370 favorite on FanDuel against Dolidze. If Hernandez gets his hand raised, he would be close to a title shot, but he doesn’t care about any of that.

“I’ve been getting tagged in stuff like, ‘You’re the dark horse,'” Hernandez said to MMAJunkie. “A lot of people have been pissed that I’m at the Apex like, ‘No, f*ck that. I wanted to go see him,’ which is a f*cking blessing because now the fans are starting to get behind me. The true people that know martial arts, they know that I know my sh*t. So, whatever, it will all work out soon.”

As Hernandez says, he knows everything will play out as it should, as he notes injuries and other things happen, which could lead to him getting a title shot.

“I’m ready for whatever,” Hernandez said. “This game is crazy, and you never know what to expect in this f*cking world. Someone can get hurt, and you can get called tomorrow. F*ck, who knows?”

Anthony Hernandez is eager to face Roman Dolidze

Before Anthony Hernandez can even think about a title shot, he will need to beat Roman Dolidze on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 109.

Hernandez is confident heading into the fight and is expecting a fan-friendly bout against Dolidze.

“I watched his tape, and I’ve watched him fight a few times, too,” Hernandez said. “Like I said, he’s a big f*cking brute, he moves forward, and he throws everything to knock you out. I think it’s going to make for a great f*cking fight.”

Anthony Hernandez enters UFC Vegas 109 being ranked 10th at middleweight. He’s 14-2 and one NC as a pro and coming off a decision win over Brendan Allen. Hernandez is on a seven-fight winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Anthony Hernandez UFC

