Anthony Hernandez not worried about looming title shot with win at UFC Vegas 109: ‘This game is crazy’

Anthony Hernandez knows he’s closing in on a title shot at middleweight.

Hernandez is set to headline UFC Vegas 109 on Saturday against Roman Dolidze in a pivotal middleweight fight. Heading into the fight, Hernandez is a sizeable -370 favorite on FanDuel against Dolidze. If Hernandez gets his hand raised, he would be close to a title shot, but he doesn’t care about any of that.

“I’ve been getting tagged in stuff like, ‘You’re the dark horse,'” Hernandez said to MMAJunkie. “A lot of people have been pissed that I’m at the Apex like, ‘No, f*ck that. I wanted to go see him,’ which is a f*cking blessing because now the fans are starting to get behind me. The true people that know martial arts, they know that I know my sh*t. So, whatever, it will all work out soon.”

As Hernandez says, he knows everything will play out as it should, as he notes injuries and other things happen, which could lead to him getting a title shot.

“I’m ready for whatever,” Hernandez said. “This game is crazy, and you never know what to expect in this f*cking world. Someone can get hurt, and you can get called tomorrow. F*ck, who knows?”