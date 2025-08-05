Eryk Anders expects his pressure to break Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC Vegas 109

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

Eryk Anders is winding down his career and looking to end on a high note.

Eryk Anders

Anders has two fights left on his contract, and he says those will be his final two fights of his career. However, he was hoping to fight much sooner than this after scoring a TKO win over Chris Weidman back in December.

“I like to stay active, I like to fight. I have two fights left, and I’d like to get them done this year,” Anders said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Eight months is a long time. But I had a lot of time to heal up and I’m ready to go… I don’t think I will ever not like fighting, but I am getting older. And, how long can you really fight? Obviously, money talks. If I go out and finish these two guys and they come with money, then yeah, I might stay, but if they don’t, it’s cool.”

Although Anders has only two fights left, one of them will be at the UFC Apex on Saturday at UFC Vegas 109 against Christian Leroy Duncan. Although Anders wants to fight in front of fans, he says at the end of the day, he doesn’t care as he gets paid the same.

“I get paid the same no matter what,” Anders said. “But this fight here kind of favors me with the smaller Octagon. Duncan likes to move around a lot, so it will limit the amount of space he has. There will be a lot more clinching than people will expect.”

Eryk Anders is confident he’ll beat Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC Vegas 109

As Eryk Anders says, the smaller Octagon at the Apex favors him as he’ll have an easier time closing the distance.

Anders believes his pressure and being in Christian Leroy Duncan’s face all the time will be the difference here.

“I’m going to go out there and get a win,” Anders said. “Whether that’s going out there and clinching a lot, wrestling a lot, or striking a lot. I just think my pressure is a lot for people, and at this stage in my career, I’m more aware of what it takes to win a fight. My fight IQ is a lot higher than it has been.”

If Anders gets his hand raised, the middleweight contender is hopeful that his retirement fight will be at Madison Square Garden later this year.

“I would love to fight in Madison Square Garden. It’s a dream. I had my opportunity last year and got sick, so we had to move it to Vegas. If I could get on MSG in November for my final fight, that would be great,” Anders concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Eryk Anders UFC

Related

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313, Bonus, King Green, UFC

UFC lightweight contender shares high praise for 'real deal' Mauricio Ruffy ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025
Anthony Hernandez
UFC

Anthony Hernandez not worried about looming title shot with win at UFC Vegas 109: 'This game is crazy'

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

Anthony Hernandez knows he’s closing in on a title shot at middleweight.

Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder not interested in grudge match with Paulo Costa right now

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 5, 2025

Reinier de Ridder isn’t entertaining a clash with Paulo Costa at the moment.

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
UFC

Dricus du Plessis reveals one UFC fight that had him nervous: 'Best guy I faced'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 5, 2025

Reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis admits he was nervous entering one high-profile fight.

Martin Buday
UFC

Former UFC veteran criticizes exit of Martin Buday amid 'weak' heavyweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 5, 2025

Martin Buday’s UFC exit has been debated within the MMA community, and one well-known personality has shared his opinion.

Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev rules out possible move to featherweight division

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025
Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson flirts with idea of eventual move from MMA to baseball

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

Former MMA star Tony Ferguson has suggested that he could eventually make the move over into baseball.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen doesn't believe it's fair to question Khamzat Chimaev's conditioning

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it’s fair to question the state of Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning ahead of UFC 319.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is close to MMA retirement, says UFC middleweight contender

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes Robert Whittaker is getting close to retiring from mixed martial arts.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201
Keith Jardine

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201 with Eryk Anders, Miles Johns, Keith Jardine and Mark Hulme

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

The 201st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 109 and OKTAGON 74.