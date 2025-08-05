Eryk Anders expects his pressure to break Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC Vegas 109

Eryk Anders is winding down his career and looking to end on a high note.

Anders has two fights left on his contract, and he says those will be his final two fights of his career. However, he was hoping to fight much sooner than this after scoring a TKO win over Chris Weidman back in December.

“I like to stay active, I like to fight. I have two fights left, and I’d like to get them done this year,” Anders said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Eight months is a long time. But I had a lot of time to heal up and I’m ready to go… I don’t think I will ever not like fighting, but I am getting older. And, how long can you really fight? Obviously, money talks. If I go out and finish these two guys and they come with money, then yeah, I might stay, but if they don’t, it’s cool.”

Although Anders has only two fights left, one of them will be at the UFC Apex on Saturday at UFC Vegas 109 against Christian Leroy Duncan. Although Anders wants to fight in front of fans, he says at the end of the day, he doesn’t care as he gets paid the same.

“I get paid the same no matter what,” Anders said. “But this fight here kind of favors me with the smaller Octagon. Duncan likes to move around a lot, so it will limit the amount of space he has. There will be a lot more clinching than people will expect.”