UFC legend blasts Renato Moicano for comments on UFC lawsuit settlement

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 3, 2025

Renato Moicano’s comments on the UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement have garnered heavy criticism from one former slugger.

Renato Moicano

Moicano turned plenty of heads within the MMA community when he revealed on social media that he is refusing to take the money owed to him from the settlement. Moicano argued that he had already agreed to the terms of his previous contract, and he doesn’t feel the need to accept the settlement pay.

During an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that he isn’t even sure he believes Moicano declined the money. Regardless, he believes the UFC fighter made a huge misstep with his comments.

“I question whether that’s true or not, too. I think Moicano may be saying that in public but I don’t know if that’s truly the case in reality, though,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I question that strongly knowing some inside things.

“There’s very, very few people that haven’t signed up to get their money. I doubt that Moicano’s one of them to be honest. It doesn’t make him look better saying that. I don’t think anybody is like ‘wow, bro, you’re f*cking brand loyal, good for you!’ No, everybody’s like you’re a f*cking idiot for this.”

Fighters who will receive money from the $375 million settlement were competitors under the UFC banner from 2010 through 2017. Moicano struck his first UFC deal back in 2014. Matt Brown is also due money from the settlement, having competed in the promotion from 2008 through 2023.

Many have questioned Moicano’s stance, given that the UFC is happy with the settlement since that means this particular antitrust lawsuit is in the past. It’s unlikely that the promotion would take issue with current active fighters taking the money owed to them, which makes Moicano’s comments even more puzzling.

