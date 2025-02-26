Renato Moicano throws his name in the hat to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

By Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

Renato Moicano is the latest lightweight to throw his name in the hat for a showdown with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Renato Moicano

As we know, Renato Moicano is a pretty interesting figure within the UFC’s lightweight division. Following a good run of form, his most recent outing saw him battle it out with Islam Makhachev on incredibly short notice. The UFC lightweight championship was on the line, but unfortunately for Renato, he wasn’t able to overcome the unbelievable strength and overall ability of the champion.

Ever since then, many have wondered what’s next for Moicano. He’s been in this game for a long time, and some have questioned whether or not he’ll ever get back to those kinds of heights again.

Well, one way in which he could begin the journey back there is by beating someone like Justin Gaethje. After Dan Hooker pulled out of their UFC 313 clash due to injury, Justin is looking for a new dance partner – and Moicano is ready to step up.

2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call! #ufc

— Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) February 25, 2025

Moicano wants Gaethje collision

“2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call! #ufc”

Moicano joins a list of fighters that includes Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev, whereas Michael Chandler has ruled himself out as a result of his upcoming collision with Paddy Pimblett. For Justin Gaethje, he seemingly has his pick of potential opponents.

Are you excited to see Renato Moicano return to the cage? Do you believe he will get the Gaethje fight and if he does, what are the odds that he comes away with a big win? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

Justin Gaethje Renato Moicano UFC

