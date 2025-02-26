Renato Moicano throws his name in the hat to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

Renato Moicano is the latest lightweight to throw his name in the hat for a showdown with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

As we know, Renato Moicano is a pretty interesting figure within the UFC’s lightweight division. Following a good run of form, his most recent outing saw him battle it out with Islam Makhachev on incredibly short notice. The UFC lightweight championship was on the line, but unfortunately for Renato, he wasn’t able to overcome the unbelievable strength and overall ability of the champion.

Ever since then, many have wondered what’s next for Moicano. He’s been in this game for a long time, and some have questioned whether or not he’ll ever get back to those kinds of heights again.

Well, one way in which he could begin the journey back there is by beating someone like Justin Gaethje. After Dan Hooker pulled out of their UFC 313 clash due to injury, Justin is looking for a new dance partner – and Moicano is ready to step up.