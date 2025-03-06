Colby Covington gets response from Themba Gorimbo after close call at UFC PI

Themba Gorimbo on Almost Running Into Colby Covington

In a post on X, which has now been deleted, Themba Gorimbo offered a response to Colby Covington.

“I like you Colby no need to be so scared my guy. But yeah if you feel or ever feel like I am an easy fight please don’t hesitate to call me out. I know you desperately need a win and won’t take a fight in the rankings and you think I am easier fight for you. On the flip side I desperately want to be in the rankings and I see you to be the easy way in for me. However i ain’t naive that I have work to do but hey we can bent the rules for once maybe just so the fans can see what happened in our training sessions. Bless Colby, next time say hi. I promise i am just ugly but don’t bite.”

Gorimbo recently had his four-fight winning streak snapped by Vicente Luque at UFC 310. It was Gorimbo’s chance to make a splash in the UFC welterweight rankings, but he’s hoping to get back in the win column and earn that opportunity once again. His next fight has not been scheduled, but there is some heat with Covington if the UFC matchmakers decide to go that route.

As for Covington, he hasn’t scored a victory since March 2022. He’s suffered back-to-back losses against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley. Covington recently turned 37 years old and while he hopes to land a gig in the world of pro wrestling down the line, he isn’t done with fighting for now.