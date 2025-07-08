Renato Moicano calls for showdown with Michael Chandler after UFC 317 defeat

By Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Renato Moicano has called for a showdown with Michael Chandler after his UFC 317 defeat.

Renato Moicano

As we know, Renato Moicano is one of the more outspoken – and entertaining – lightweights on the UFC roster. A lot of that comes from what he does outside of the cage, but he’s also a pretty enjoyable guy to watch in action. Unfortunately for him and his fans, the Brazilian fell short in his most recent ouitng as he was defeated by fellow veteran Beneil Dariush.

RELATED: Renato Moicano gets honest with himself in first statement since UFC 317 loss: ‘I need to get better’

For Moicano, it felt like a pretty important moment for someone who had been steadly building some momentum in the division in recent years. Of course, he certainly isn’t going to shy away from the challenge of bouncing back, but it’ll also take some time for him to assess what exactly went wrong against Beneil.

In a recent interview, Moicano was more than happy to call out Michael Chandler as his desired next opponent, and he seems to understand just how much rests of his next performance.

Moicano wants Chandler fight

“To be completely honest with you, the oldest guy in the division (is who I should fight),” Moicano said on his “Show Me The Money” podcast. “Not Dariush – Michael Chandler. I think that fight makes a lot of sense. There is not a better time for the fight. I have been talking sh*t to Chandler for so long, and if I lose to him, brother, I will have to kill myself.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who would you back to win a fight between Renato Moicano and Michael Chandler? Can you see it happening in the near future? Let us know your thoughts on this and Renato’s career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 199 with Steve Garcia, Max Griffin, and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025
Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje hopeful for Ilia Topuria fight at MSG: "I would love to knock him out"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje is hoping he will face Ilia Topuria at Madison Square Garden later this year.

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

UFC analyst begs Jon Jones not to 'become what Conor has become'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Daniel Cormier doesn’t want Jon Jones to end up like Conor McGregor in his post UFC life.

Tony Ferguson, UFC
UFC

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson drops major news: 'I've got a fight'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Tony Ferguson is headed back to the cage. Scratch that. The former UFC star is headed to the boxing ring in just over a months’ time.

Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker lays out retirement timeline for "fairy tale ending"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Joshua Van
UFC

Joshua Van shares message to those who don't believe in his UFC title aspirations

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Joshua Van has a message for those who don’t believe he can win UFC gold.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland denies UFC legend's claims of being kicked out of gym

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Sean Strickland has denied claims from one UFC icon on his departure from Team Quest.

Ben Askren
Corey Anderson

Former UFC star Corey Anderson praises Ben Askren amidst health concerns

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Former UFC star Corey Anderson has praised his friend Ben Askren as he continues to go through his health scare.