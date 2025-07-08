Renato Moicano calls for showdown with Michael Chandler after UFC 317 defeat

UFC veteran Renato Moicano has called for a showdown with Michael Chandler after his UFC 317 defeat.

As we know, Renato Moicano is one of the more outspoken – and entertaining – lightweights on the UFC roster. A lot of that comes from what he does outside of the cage, but he’s also a pretty enjoyable guy to watch in action. Unfortunately for him and his fans, the Brazilian fell short in his most recent ouitng as he was defeated by fellow veteran Beneil Dariush.

For Moicano, it felt like a pretty important moment for someone who had been steadly building some momentum in the division in recent years. Of course, he certainly isn’t going to shy away from the challenge of bouncing back, but it’ll also take some time for him to assess what exactly went wrong against Beneil.

In a recent interview, Moicano was more than happy to call out Michael Chandler as his desired next opponent, and he seems to understand just how much rests of his next performance.