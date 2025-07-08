Din Thomas believes Ilia Topuria will be able to defeat Islam Makhachev

By Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas is of the belief that Ilia Topuria has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev if they fought.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev

As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts today. He has already achieved some incredible things in the sport, which includes becoming a two-weight UFC champion. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if he’s ready to push for even more sensational accomplishments.

That could include pursuing a third world title at welterweight, and while Jack Della Maddalena is the current champion, many believe that Islam Makhachev will soon be the man to rule over the 170-pound division. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that assessment, it’s easy to see why Topuria is excited about the possibility of making history.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Din Thomas gave his thoughts on how Topuria vs Makhachev could play out.

Thomas backs Topuria to beat Makhachev

“I think he beats Islam,” Thomas said. “I always thought he could beat Islam. Here’s why: I think Islam had struggled in the (Alexander) Volkanovski fight. The very first Volkanovski fight, he struggled with getting underneath Alexander Volkanovski.

“Islam struggled to get underneath him to be able to take him down. He’s going to have a hard time getting underneath Topuria. He’s going to have a hard time getting underneath Topuria to take him down. If you don’t take him down, he’s getting knocked out.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that Islam Makhachev should be the favorite heading into a possible fight against Ilia Topuria, or should it be the other way around? Let us know your thoughts on this potential superfight, BJPENN Nation!

Din Thomas Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

