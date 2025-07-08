Din Thomas believes Ilia Topuria will be able to defeat Islam Makhachev

MMA analyst Din Thomas is of the belief that Ilia Topuria has what it takes to defeat Islam Makhachev if they fought.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts today. He has already achieved some incredible things in the sport, which includes becoming a two-weight UFC champion. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if he’s ready to push for even more sensational accomplishments.

That could include pursuing a third world title at welterweight, and while Jack Della Maddalena is the current champion, many believe that Islam Makhachev will soon be the man to rule over the 170-pound division. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that assessment, it’s easy to see why Topuria is excited about the possibility of making history.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Din Thomas gave his thoughts on how Topuria vs Makhachev could play out.